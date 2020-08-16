MANCHESTER — Martin Toe came to New Hampshire as a refugee from the Ivory Coast 17 years ago.
On Sunday, the 24-year-old Hooksett resident joined about 70 others at a prayer vigil for immigrant justice outside the Norris Cotton Federal Building on Chestnut Street Sunday afternoon.
His family fled Liberia to Ivory Coast and then fled the Ivory Coast to Concord, New Hampshire.
“I am here to support any immigrant that is working and trying to keep a roof over their heads,” Toe said. “I think they deserve a chance to be citizens and be accepted into the community.”
He started going to immigration rallies in 2016 in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigrants (DACA), commonly referred to as Dreamers.
The group marched around the building once before getting in their cars to drive to the Strafford County Detention Center in Dover for a protest. The Norris Cotton building includes an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office.
Many held signs such as, “Stop Separating Families,” “Human Rights Have No Borders,” and “Release ICE Detainees.”
Rev. Dr. Andre Bennett with the Essex County Community Organization in Massachusetts stirred up the group to recite a chant.
“Listen my people, my condor, my eagle. No human being can ever be illegal,” they chanted
“We want to send a message that no human being is ever illegal,” Bennett said.
Glen Ring, who has been involved in immigrant justice work for two years, showed off nine panels of the “Free Them” quilt project. In all, the project calls for 45 panels. Each panel includes 1,000 marks representing 1,000 people in detention.
“The inspiration was hearing the number 45,000, which is the daily average of ICE detainees in 2019,” she said.
She hopes the quilt will be on display at the Welcoming Festival in Concord. The quilt panels will come from 11 states and Oaxaca, Mexico.
“We are also working to get it to D.C. and figuring out how it can be displayed there,” she said.
In the back of the rally, Judy Elliott of Canterbury held a sign in Spanish, “el amor no conoce fronteras” or “love knows no borders.”
She knows many immigrant families and refugees in New Hampshire.
“I think they deserve a fair shake at being here,” Elliott said. “The families should not be torn apart. Parents should not be deported leaving their children alone. They all deserve a chance to be here and a right to become citizens.”
The event was co-sponsored by Never Again Action New Hampshire, Granite State Organizing Project, NH Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, NH Indonesian Community Support, American Friends Service Committee-NH Program, Unitarian Universalist Action New Hampshire, New Hampshire Council of Churches and Rights and Democracy NH.
Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches, offered a prayer during the vigil.
“Bless our walking, bless our driving as we carry the love from town to town,” he said. “The love which is the only power that brings about beloved community for all. Bless the solidarity that we feel right now. Bless the work already done. Bless the work and the results yet to come.”
Vigils happened outside the federal building once a month during ICE check ins until March.
“This is our first time together in this place since then,” Wells said. “I was pretty pleased with the turnout.”