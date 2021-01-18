With a new location and a lot more room, the Families in Transition-New Horizons food pantry hopes to soon reach its pre-coronavirus levels of serving 40 families a day, the manager of the operation said on Monday.
The pantry opened last week at 176 Lake Ave., a former car parts store transformed into a high-ceilinged, concrete-floor warehouse that will allow for reception, storage, sorting and distribution of food, said Jackie Stone, the pantry coordinator.
Late last year, New Horizons moved the pantry out of its shelter location at 199 Manchester St. to make more room for shelter beds.
On Monday, the pantry hosted a Day of Service in connection to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. About 10 people, several with children, helped with one of the most labor-intensive tasks -- sorting.
“It’s really like a breath of fresh air,” Mayor Joyce Craig said about the new location.
With many MLK Jr. Day events going virtual, Craig said it was important for her and her daughter, Kathryn, 16, to engage in a hands-on activity. She said it’s a way of giving back to the community.
“What he said then is so relevant today, every day,” Craig said of the slain civil rights leader.
“We tried to find something we could do, understanding we can’t get together in a group,” said Katy Easterly, who was sorting personal-sized toiletries with her son, Theo, 7.
The new space amounts to 10,600 square feet, about the size of a large pharmacy. A $2.36 million CARES Act grant paid for acquisition of the property, repairs and retrofitting, as well as work on the shelter space.
The work had to be completed by Dec. 31; the city issued an occupancy permit nine days before the deadline.
Stone said the work included structural repairs, a new lighting system, an HVAC system and a forklift that will allow workers and volunteers to remove pallets from high-gated delivery trucks.
Parking is available outside the front door, and people will make appointments to pick up food baskets.
A few shopping carts were inside the door, and Stone plans to have the front of the space arranged in aisles by April.
“It’s going to be a shopping experience, like a grocery store,” she said.
Kyle Chumas, a spokesman for Families in Transition, said a formal opening is expected in the coming months.
In 2020, more than 300 families benefited from the pantry per month, he said.
“We believe this new dedicated space will offer an improved experience for members of the community and make it more readily accessible to them,” he said in an email
Before the coronavirus, as many as 40 people a day visited the pantry; that number was cut almost in half because volunteer help dried up, Stone said.
Stone said she hopes to eventually reach that number. But that will depend on the number of volunteers who step up.
Much of the work involves receiving and sorting the food that comes in from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Hannaford and Trader Joe’s food stores.
“There’s a lot of work involved in getting the food ready for the day,” she said.