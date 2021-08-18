With the sign-off Wednesday from the Executive Council, a Manchester property owned by New Hampshire Employment Security is one step closer to becoming a drop-in center and emergency shelter for teenagers and young adults experiencing homelessness.
Waypoint, a statewide social services organization, will renovate the building to create eight to 10 emergency shelter beds for teenagers and young adults.
According to Waypoint, more than 700 people in the 13 to 25 age range find themselves homeless each year in Manchester. More than 90% of those who use Waypoint’s services identify the Queen City as their home community.
Many of the youth Waypoint works with have been staying with friends or relatives, couch surfing, not camping or using the city’s shelter. But in 2020, 30% of these young adults who went to Waypoint had spent the previous night sleeping in an adult emergency shelter, outside, in a car or “in a place not meant for human habitation.”
Waypoint submitted a request for city funds to help turn the office building into an emergency shelter and drop-in center. The organization’s leaders told city aldermen they hoped to eventually expand to 18 to 20 shelter beds, and three studio apartments to help formerly homeless youth transition to permanent housing.
The new facility also provides a more central location for Waypoint’s drop-in center for youth experiencing homelessness.
The drop-in center, where youth can stop in to take a shower, do a load of laundry, get a meal and connect with a case worker, is south of downtown, on Lincoln Street. Waypoint has been using outreach workers and volunteers to make sure youth experiencing homelessness know about the drop-in center on an out-of-the-way street.
The new facility, at the corner of Hanover and Beech Streets, would be just a block from Manchester’s Central High School.
The long-vacant building is owned by New Hampshire Employment Security, the state department that deals with unemployment and workforce issues. The building used to hold offices for the department’s staff.
But New Hampshire Employment Security has been planning for a decade to sell many of its properties and consolidate staff offices to a complex in Concord. According to an agenda item from a 2012 meeting of the Executive Council, the department has been eyeing the sale of the unemployment offices on Hanover Street since 2011.
Another social services organization, Veterans Northeast, negotiated a deal to buy the property in 2019, but cancelled the purchase agreement early this year.
Waypoint moved to buy the property in February, and the sale has been trundling through city and state bureaucracy for months. Waypoint requested city funding for the renovation, estimated to cost $1.27 million. Manchester aldermen approved funding for the project in June from a pool of grant money earmarked to deal with homelessness. The city zoning board approved Waypoint’s plan for the site earlier this month.
On Wednesday, the Executive Council approved the sale of the state-owned property to Waypoint for $326,100 — about $20,000 less than the state paid for the building in 2001.