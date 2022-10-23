Waypoint is set to open a new youth resource center and overnight emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness in Manchester later this month.
Waypoint will also open a new youth resource center in Rochester at 3 Wallace St. The youth center and shelter in Manchester will be located at 298 Hanover St., a site previously owned by New Hampshire Employment Security.
Both facilities are expected to open on Oct. 31.
The shelter will house 14 beds and will provide young people, ages 18-24, low-barrier access to emergency beds and to all the services provided at the YRC during daytime hours.
Prior to this shelter opening, New Hampshire was the only state in New England without an overnight emergency shelter with a continuum of services dedicated to young people.
The drop-in centers serve youth, ages 12–24, and provide access to basic needs such as a place to warm up or cool down, food, clothing, showers and laundry. At the YRCs, youth can also connect with staff to develop goals, access additional supports and services, participate in independent living skills groups or positive recreational opportunities, and access intensive case management.
“This expansion is part of a comprehensive, coordinated, and collaborative response to youth and young adult homelessness in New Hampshire and will strengthen the statewide social safety net for our most vulnerable youth,” said Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and CEO of Waypoint, in a statement. “And, it wouldn’t be possible without a strong, caring community to support it. We are forever grateful for the opportunity to help change the trajectory of so many young lives, and to get another step closer to ending youth homelessness in New Hampshire; this is our ultimate goal.”
The new Manchester facility, at the corner of Hanover and Beech streets, is about a block from Central High School.
The long-vacant building was owned by New Hampshire Employment Security, the state department that deals with unemployment and workforce issues. The building used to hold offices for the department’s staff.
The expansion project cost $3.5 million overall: $2.48 million in Manchester, and $1.07 million in Rochester. Funding comes from federal and local grants, private foundations, and donations.
According to Waypoint, more than 700 people in the 13 to 25 age range find themselves homeless each year in Manchester. More than 90% of those who use Waypoint’s services identify the Queen City as their home community.
Many of the youth Waypoint works with have been staying with friends or relatives, couch surfing, not camping or using the city’s shelter. But in 2020, 30% of these young adults who went to Waypoint had spent the previous night sleeping in an adult emergency shelter, outside, in a car or “in a place not meant for human habitation.”
To mark the openings, Waypoint is holding a public open house at the Rochester site on Monday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., and at the Manchester site on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. To register for either or both, visit https://waypointnh.org/YRC-shelter-OpenHouses.
For further information on Waypoint and the agency’s services to young people experiencing homelessness, visit www.waypointnh.org