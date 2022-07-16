What about Hannah? Historical statues carry modern-day baggage

On a warm July afternoon, a dozen people gathered in a riverside park to tackle a question that has vexed many in New Hampshire for decades: What to do about Hannah?
Depending on your point of view, Hannah Duston is either idealized as a courageous pioneer woman, or despised as a symbol of colonialism, violence and cruelty.
The story goes that Duston was captured in 1697 in Haverhill, Mass., by an Indian raiding party and managed to escape after slaying — and scalping — her captors and fleeing in a canoe.
After the Civil War, as the wounded and weary nation was turning its collective gaze westward, Hannah Duston became a symbol of the country’s “manifest destiny” — an idea used to justify removal of the native Americans from their lands.
In 1874, a group of New Hampshire donors erected a monument to Duston on a small island in Boscawen — the spot where Duston made her escape. The place is now a state historic site, where a fierce and foreboding statue of Duston looms over a grassy picnic spot along a lazy river.
That’s where visitors from Haverhill met recently with a group of New Hampshire historians, Native Americans and educators who want to tell a more complete story here about the earliest settlers along the Merrimack River — and those who lived there long before Europeans.
“We want to add some inclusive history, so it’s not focused on Hannah,” Denise Pouliot told the Haverhill visitors.
Pouliot and her husband, Paul, who live in Alton, are leaders of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People. They’ve been leading the conversation about redesigning the memorial park.
They want to expand history, not erase it, they said.
The Hannah Duston statue was the first publicly funded statue in New Hampshire, according to the state Division of Parks and Recreation, and is believed to be the first public monument in America honoring a woman.
‘Offensive’ monument
Haverhill has its own Hannah Duston problem.
The city actually has three places that honor Duston, including a statue in G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic) Park, just across from City Hall.
At first, Tom Wylie, a member of the Haverhill Historical Commission, said his city’s Hannah Duston monument, while less imposing, is “much more offensive” than the Boscawen version. One bas-relief panel depicts Duston standing over the slain bodies of her captives, hatchet raised, he said.
Then Wylie noticed that New Hampshire’s Duston, too, holds a tomahawk in her right hand.
And in her other hand?
“Are those scalps?” he asked incredulously.
They are. Duston’s left hand is clutching a collection of scalps.
“This is as grotesque as ours,” Wylie declared.
“Most people think it’s a bouquet of flowers,” Denise Pouliot told Wylie.
Pouliot said it’s not only the gruesome scalps that are problematic.
“They sexualized her on top of it,” she said, pointing out the sleeveless shirt Duston wears that has slipped off one shoulder.
“She was a Puritan,” Pouliot said. “She would have been covered from head to toe.”
The larger story
Craig Richardson of Amherst first heard the Hannah Duston story when he was doing some family genealogical research in his 50s. He learned that Duston was his “eighth great-grandmother,” he said.
Richardson is now the historian for the Hannah Duston-Dustin Family Association. (Hannah’s many descendants have different versions of the last name. “They were casual about spelling back then,” Richardson said.)
Richardson is part of the New Hampshire group that wants to see a larger story told. “The park right now is all about Hannah, and not the other people who were with her, who took part in this, or the Indians who were there for 1,000 years before all this happened,” he said.
As the groups met, a blue heron flew over the river, unconcerned by matters of human import. A few picnickers sat on the grassy riverbank, and a string of rail bikes pedaled by on the abandoned railroad tracks.
The idyllic spot stands in sharp contrast to the violence at the heart of Hannah’s story.
The state parks division website offers only a brief, sanitized version of Duston’s story: “Located on a small island at the confluence of the Contoocook and Merrimack Rivers, the statue commemorates the escape of Hannah Duston, who was captured in 1697 in Haverhill, Massachusetts during the French and Indian War.”
That leaves out some crucial — and grisly — details.
According to historians, Duston, her infant, and another woman, Mary Neff, were captured in Haverhill by a raiding party of Indians. The group made its way north to what is now Boscawen, where Duston and Neff were left with a native family.
One night, Duston, Neff and a third captive, a youth named Samuel Leonardson, attacked the sleeping Indians with tomahawks, killing them and collecting their scalps for a bounty.
Six of the 10 people killed were children.
A native woman and a child escaped to tell the tale.
Mather’s retelling
Contemporary accounts of Hannah Duston’s capture and escape were written by Puritan minister and author Cotton Mather, whose writings had figured prominently in the infamous Salem witch trials.
“He’s known for embellishing the truth,” Richardson said. “Certainly he was not above telling a story in a way that would benefit the souls of those who read it, or the community in general.”.
It was Mather who provided the gruesome detail that justified Duston’s actions: that as they traveled north, Duston’s captors “dash’d out the brains of (Hannah’s) infant, against a tree.”
Some details of the Hannah Duston story can be corroborated; others cannot.
“We do know the baby died,” Richardson said. “The baby did not come back.”
He thinks it’s plausible the raiding party did kill the baby as they headed north with their English captives, he said. “I think she was killed to silence her,” he said.
The story about the scalping is true, Richardson said. The Massachusetts Bay Colony’s general assembly paid a bounty to Duston and her two companions for the scalps.
At that time, the British colonists were fighting a war with the French and their Indian allies, he said. The capture of Duston and the others “was really a military action,” he said. “It was part of the war.”
Dan Speers, who chairs the Native American Commemorative Task Force in Haverhill, says the group wants to create a memorial to the indigenous people who lived in the Merrimack Valley. The group, of which Tom Wylie is also a member, plans to reach out to native groups with one goal: “to portray history as it actually happened.”
“We’re not addressing or redressing the grievances of the past,” Speers said. “What we’re doing is creating a tableau of history, and let history speak for itself.”
They want to work with the New Hampshire group, which shares that vision, he said.
Disarming a statue
Last year, the Haverhill Historical Commission voted unanimously to move the Hannah Duston monument from its prominent place downtown, Speers said.
This is not about “canceling” anyone, he said. “The history of Hannah Duston will not be canceled by moving a statute,” he said. “All you’re doing is canceling the statute.”
The city council turned down the recommendation but did agree to make some changes to the existing monument, Speers said, including removing the hatchet from Duston’s hand.
“You’ve got a stern-faced lady wielding a hatchet; that just portends murder right there,” Speers said. “That’s a homicidal statue, to say the least.”
Haverhill city leaders also agreed to change the signage at the park and add features to tell more of the story. It’s part of a broader project tracing the history of the Merrimack Valley, from pre-Colonial times up through the Industrial Revolution, Speers said.
Speers said he wants the Haverhill effort to be a “unifying” project.
That could be a challenge. Amid a national debate about the figures Americans honor with statues, the Duston statues in Boscawen and Haverhill both have been vandalized in recent years, the Massachusetts monument as recently as last Thanksgiving.
Paul Pouliot said the New Hampshire project to add context around the Duston statue has gotten pushback from some Native American groups. “They want this blown up,” he said.
However, under the terms of the deed that created the park, the Duston statute cannot be removed, according to Meghan Howey, a professor of anthropology at the University of New Hampshire. So, she said, “Another option is to retell it.”
Christine DeLucia, a professor of history at Williams College and a Manchester native, said the New Hampshire group wants to move carefully as it plans for how the park should be redesigned.
“It’s such a beautiful place,” she said. “The river is the lifeblood. The violence is what’s memorialized here, but this place has such a history.”
Violent, cruel time
Denise Pouliot from the Abenaki nation said she wants this to be a community-led project. She hopes to involve some college students in the design of the park. “Let their imaginations go wild with the space and let them share some vision for the place,” she said.
Duston descendant Richardson said his own feelings about his ancestor’s grim tale have changed over the years. “When I grew up in the ’50s, what we saw of Indians was on TV, whooping on horses and riding around in a circle around the covered wagons and getting shot off their horses,” he said. “They weren’t depicted as human beings in many cases but as caricatures.
“But then when you think about it, killing a whole family — men, women and children — is a pretty gruesome thing to do,” he said.
The circumstances also were pretty extreme, he said. The captives would have feared being pursued and would have felt justified in their actions, he said.
He said, “It obviously took some bravery to do what she did.”
“It’s hard to apply 21st-century standards to something that happened back in the 17th century,” Richardson said. “It was a pretty violent and cruel time in many ways.”
He views the Boscawen statue as a reflection of how people viewed themselves at the time it was erected, he said.
“They wanted to have a monument to Colonial motherhood and pioneer women,” he said. “This was just after the Civil War. People were moving west, and so there was a tendency to glorify the pioneers.”
He doesn’t believe the statue should be removed. “There will always be people who think Hannah was a monster because she killed children,” Richardson said.
But he said, “It’s better to just try for historical accuracy and let people form their own opinions. And I think if we put enough context there, people will understand.”