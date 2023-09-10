The report came into the Marlborough Police Department around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday: a group of perhaps 15 to 20 people, clad in black sweatshirts and masks, were assembled outside a local hotel.
The group had moved on by the time police officers arrived at the Extended Stay America hotel that night, Sept. 2. But an investigation in the days following indicated it had been members of a regional neo-Nazi organization, drawn to Marlborough, Massachusetts, to protest immigrant families sheltered in hotels there by the state, Sgt. Zachary Attaway, a spokesperson for the Marlborough Police, said.
“We have some migrants being housed in some of our local hotels,” he said. “I think that’s what drew them to one of the hotels.”
Social media activity by one prominent neo-Nazi chapter supports that conclusion.
On Gab, a social network with a distinct far-right-wing membership, the neo-Nazi organization NSC-131 posted images of its members rallying outside hotels in Marlborough and Woburn in the last week-and-a-half. The images show a group of men, their identities obscured by masks, holding a banner that reads “Invaders Go Home.”
The social media posts are captioned with diatribes against the growing numbers of immigrants who have sought shelter in Massachusetts and government officials who have labored to accommodate them.
Attaway said protests such as these present a difficult puzzle for local police, who strive to keep their residents safe, but who also must balance the First Amendment rights of a group to peacefully assemble.
“It’s definitely a tough situation,” he said.
If the group is trespassing on private property, police can order them to leave. And if there is any threat to public safety, “we have to act,” Attaway said. But if a group has broken no laws, officers will keep a watchful eye on the protest and be ready to step in if necessary.
“Even if the message might not seem peaceful, as long as they’re not inciting any violence, we’d try to be present and have a heavy police presence to make sure we keep the peace and public safety stays in order,” Attaway said.
NSC-131 has tested other local and state officials before.
The group has protested outside events featuring drag queens and at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. Earlier this year, two NSC-131 members were charged with civil rights violations in New Hampshire after the group hung a “Keep New England White” banner from a highway overpass. The case is under review by a judge after he initially dismissed the charges as an unconstitutional infringement on the defendants’ right to express their views.
Along with the white supremacist organization Patriot Front, NSC-131 is one of the most active extremist groups in New England, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The ADL classifies NSC-131 as a neo-Nazi organization. The “NSC” is short for National Socialist Club, while “131″ is alphanumeric code for the letters A-C-A, standing for “Anti-Communist Action.”
Peggy Shukur, the ADL’s deputy regional director for New England, said earlier this year that white supremacist groups simultaneously attempt to intimidate their targets and lure others into ranks.
“While their message and often their faces are often intentionally disguised, their goal is to inspire and incite people to act,” she said.
NSC-131′s recent activity is tied to the recent influx of migrants seeking shelter in Massachusetts, where a “right-to-shelter” law requires the state to house families with children and pregnant women who are homeless.
The growing number of arrivals — more than 6,000 families, according to state officials — prompted Gov. Maura Healey last month to declare a state of emergency and activate 250 National Guard members to bolster the state’s strained shelter system.
Like Marlborough, Woburn is one of a number of communities grappling with the arrival of families in need of help. Last month, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin announced that state officials had placed dozens of homeless migrant families in Woburn hotels, and that the numbers could grow.
Assimilating the new arrivals “will be challenging but we are prepared to support the Governor and comply with State law during this time of crisis,” Galvin said in a statement. “As Woburn residents have always done, we will help the new members of our community adjust, feel welcomed, thrive, and become productive residents in our great City.”
In posts on Gab, NSC-131 claimed to have rallied in late August outside three Woburn hotels serving as migrant shelters. The group said political leaders who have worked to assist migrants and the hotels that have housed them “will be opposed wherever and whenever possible.”