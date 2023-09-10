The report came into the Marlborough Police Department around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday: a group of perhaps 15 to 20 people, clad in black sweatshirts and masks, were assembled outside a local hotel.

The group had moved on by the time police officers arrived at the Extended Stay America hotel that night, Sept. 2. But an investigation in the days following indicated it had been members of a regional neo-Nazi organization, drawn to Marlborough, Massachusetts, to protest immigrant families sheltered in hotels there by the state, Sgt. Zachary Attaway, a spokesperson for the Marlborough Police, said.