Since New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order was implemented, there has been a drastic decrease in the number of referrals to Child Advocacy Centers seeking forensic interviews for child sexual abuse cases.
“We have noticed a 67 percent decrease in referrals for allegations of sexual abuse compared to this same time period last year,” said Joy Barrett, CEO of the Granite State Children’s Alliance in Bedford. “Yet we know that child abuse didn’t disappear because COVID-19 arrived, just like we know the opioid crisis that was so prevalent months before didn’t take a break because COVID-19 arrived.”
She fears that some children are living in homes that are dangerous, and that it could go unnoticed for months.
Children who are sexually abused in their homes will typically only disclose the abuse to a trusted adult, which is likely in a school setting or after-school setting such as the Boys and Girls Club or Police Athletic League, according to Barrett.
“They are not going to do this while living with their perpetrator while on a Zoom call with their teacher,” she said, explaining the current situation is a perfect storm for a child abuse epidemic to emerge among this global pandemic.
She refuses to wait until school resumes in the fall, or potentially longer if remote learning continues, to see how this shakes out.
She, along with other experts in the field, are pleading with the public to report anything suspicious.
“Every adult citizen in the state is a mandated reporter. We are all obligated to do that,” stressed Marcia Sink, president and CEO of Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire.
According to Sink, reports to the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families have dropped off by about 50 percent, a trend that has continued for the past couple of months.
“That is alarming,” said Sink, explaining the reduction also related to a 50 percent decrease in the number of child abuse cases entering the court system.
Until children are back in camps, day cares or classrooms, Sink predicts there will likely not be an immediate or significant increase in child abuse reports.
“We are preparing for a surge in cases -- whether that is in August or October, we don’t know when that will be,” she said. “We are recruiting advocates and training them with the understanding that they may not get assigned a case right away. We will be ready.”
She estimates that CASA will need to maintain a pool of about 700 active advocates; it currently has about 500.
“We have to have foster homes available as well, and all of the pieces in place so that we are in a position to be able to accommodate the needs of these kids,” added Sink.
Barrett stressed that every adult is responsible to report any suspected abuse to a child.
“It is no longer the safety net of the educators,” said Barrett, adding child abuse is a major health concern even during the best of times. Now, with a pandemic in place, it could be a recipe for disaster for some children, she said.
“They cannot be a casualty in this. We just have to be vigilant. We all have a role to play in child protection,” said Barrett.