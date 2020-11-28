To help a growing number of people who are struggling to feed their families this year, the New Hampshire Food Bank will hold 19 drive-thru food pantries around the state in December.
The food bank estimates that since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, 71,000 more New Hampshire residents have become food-insecure.
Before the pandemic, about one in every nine New Hampshire residents was food-insecure, according to the food bank. Now, the food bank estimates about one out of every seven Granite Staters — over 197,000 people — do not know where their next meal will come from.
The 19 drive-thru pantries will supplement existing food pantries around the state.
- Laconia – 12 to 2 p.m., Dec. 1, 8 and 15 at Lakes Region Community College
- Claremont – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 29 at Runnings, 403 Washington St.
- Colebrook – 12 to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 31 at NH Liquor & Wine Outlet, 16 Metallack Place
- Gorham – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 31 at Chapman’s, 459 Main St.
- Manchester – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 4, 11 and 18 in the Comcast parking lot, 676 Island Pond Road
- Plymouth – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at NH Electric Co-Op, 579 Tenney Mountain Highway