With essential workers in desperate need of babysitting services, some YMCA facilities across the state are offering child care to ensure that doctors, nurses and first responders can do their jobs without worrying about their children.
Although New Hampshire’s YMCA buildings are closed to members and the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mike LaChance of the YMCA of Greater Nashua said his organization is still committed to helping during this time of crisis.
“We want to be there for the community,” said LaChance, who had received calls from area nursing homes and other medical facilities concerned about their employees being unable to work because of a lack of child care since schools are closed.
Utilizing new safety protocols, the Merrimack branch of the YMCA of Greater Nashua began providing child care to families of essential workers late last month.
“We currently have about 40 children that we are serving right now,” said LaChance. “In talking with the leadership teams at the medical centers, if some of the staff did not have this child care option available, they would not be working right now.”
At the Merrimack branch, there are 12 staff members assisting with the child care services that are being offered from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. If necessary, LaChance said the facility has the capacity to expand its services to take on more children, as well as hiring additional teachers or child care workers.
Kristie Perreault, assistant director of preschool for the Merrimack branch of the YMCA of Greater Nashua, said the service is being provided for infants through sixth grade. Perreault, along with Elizabeth Witmer, the center’s director, said that offering child care for essential workers is vitally important right now.
“We want to help remove the barriers so that front line workers can be available to attack this crisis,” said Perreault. “We are happy to help in this capacity, and feel this demonstrates our commitment to servicing children and families.”
Financial assistance is also being provided for those individuals who need support with their child care payments, according to LaChance, who said a generous donor has pledged to pay for 30 weeks of child care to help families who are currently struggling.
Starting on Monday, the Granite YMCA is also providing child care for essential workers at its Allard Center in Goffstown, downtown Manchester location and Strafford County facility in Rochester.
David Ports, Granite YMCA president and CEO, said his organization has up to 70 children registered to participate in the program starting next week.
“This is a tough time right now, and we are really glad to be able to do this for those workers that are on the front line fighting COVID-19,” said Ports.
In addition to the child care services, Ports said that YMCA facilities across the country are stepping up and providing assistance in various ways, including food distribution efforts and coordinating blood drives with the American Red Cross.