The state of New Hampshire is crashing the party at Hippie Hill, a long-time Danbury hangout for bikers riding through on Route 4.
Selectman Jim Phelps said neighbors have been upset all summer at Doug Colby, who has been hosting concerts and events at Dick’s Village Store for the audience on Hippie Hill, which has become an entertainment destination.
“It’s gotten to the point where the neighbors can’t even enjoy their own homes,” Phelps said.
The state has sent Colby a letter that his use of Hippie Hill for business purposes amounts to trespassing.
Danbury does not have a ban on open containers, meaning it is legal to drink a beer or other alcoholic beverage in public. Phelps said people have been stopping at Hippie Hill for 50 years, generally grabbing a couple of beers after work and playing horseshoes.
Dick’s Village Store is located across Route 4 from Hippie Hill. In the past year, Colby has been promoting the site to bikers and hosting concerts while selling beer and food from his store. Some residents have called it an unregulated beer garden.
“I guess that's an interesting way to describe it,” Colby said.
Colby admitted he cannot sell beer on the hill, but said he is happy to sell it to people who stop in town to hang out at Hippie Hill. There are tables, chairs, umbrellas and garbage cans at Hippie Hill now. Colby said others have been using the state property far longer than he has. The only improvement Colby has made at the Hill, aside from mowing, has been the installation of a portable toilet.
“I think it’s very funny (the state) thinks the porta-john is an encroachment on their land,” Colby said.
Shelley Winters, administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Transportations Rail and Transit Bureau, sent Colby a letter demanding he stop using Hippie Hill to promote his business. Winters did not respond to a request for comment, but in the letter she states Colby is breaking the law.
“Please note that your misuse, and encouragement of others to misuse the property, is a nuisance to neighbors, presents a safety hazard to recreational trail users, and is considered an illegal encroachment and/or trespass that subjects the State to considerable risk and liability,” Winters wrote.
The property is adjacent to the Northern Railroad Corridor rail trail, used by hikers and bicycle riders. Colby said he is removing the portable toilet but blames the whole situation on Phelps.
Phelps, Colby said, is a long-time town selectman, Colby’s uncle and a business rival. The Phelps family owns and operates the Danbury Country Store up the road from Dick’s.
Colby said that over the summer, customers hanging out at Hippie Hill were the subjects of complaints that they were not socially distancing or wearing masks. Phelps said in some cases, more than 100 people from out of town or out of state were gathered in a small area.
Colby said he ended up putting in signs at the Hill to remind people to stick to COVID-19 protocols. Most of the people who come to Hippie Hill are bikers or veterans, Colby said, and visiting Hippie Hill for a beer is significant.
“It says a lot about freedom,” Colby said.
Colby plans to work with a non-profit organization to lease the land from the state so people can continue to gather on Hippie Hill.
Colby isn’t the first owner of the Village Store to run afoul of the law. Dick Gness, the original owner, was convicted of distributing drugs in 2009 after police found guns, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana on his premises.
Gness, now in his 80s, reportedly still works at the store.