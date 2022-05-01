Ending an almost 70-year public silence, William Loeb’s stepdaughter said last week that the late iconic publisher of the Union Leader sexually molested her repeatedly when she was 7 years old.
Nackey Gallowhur Scagliotti, 76, said the abuse took place over a year’s time, after she went to live with her mother and stepfather in Reno, Nevada, in early 1953.
Her mother, Nackey Scripps Gallowhur, had married Loeb the previous year. She was his third wife.
“Within weeks after I joined them, Bill Loeb started coming into my room at night and molesting me sexually,” Scagliotti wrote in a statement she provided to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
“I was seven years old, and I was constantly terrified,” she said.
Scagliotti also charged that a decade later, in the mid-1960s, Loeb sexually abused his daughter, the late Edie Tomasko, when she was 6.
The abuse of Scagliotti’s half-sister occurred at Loeb’s estate in Prides Crossing, Mass., and at their ranch in Nevada, Scagliotti said.
According to Scagliotti, Loeb sexually abused both children in similar ways for roughly the same length of time.
During an extensive telephone interview, Scagliotti declined to describe the specific nature of the abuse.
“I am not going to give you an explicit description. It was way too graphic and something I don’t want to see in print,” she said.
Tomasko’s son, Cody DuBuc, 35, and John Gfroerer, a Concord documentary filmmaker, each said that before her death, Tomasko told them Loeb had molested her.
Loeb died in 1981 at age 75; Tomasko passed away in 2014.
Scagliotti now lives in the Southwest; DuBuc lives in the Northeast.
Scagliotti said she decided to come forward after the recent publication of the biography “William Loeb and His Times. Provocative Publisher, Private Paradox,” by Joseph W. McQuaid, former Union Leader publisher.
“I am now in my seventies and, when I am gone, there may well be nobody left with a first-hand account of Loeb’s abuse,” Scagliotti wrote in her statement.
“It took me many years to learn this one true thing about family dynamics: when dark secrets are kept they have a caustic effect, not just for those who were participants or bystanders at the time, but across generations.”
Photo prompted memory
Gfroerer said Tomasko told him in early 2001 that Loeb had abused her. That was roughly a year after they had done a lengthy interview as part of the documentary “Powerful As Truth, William Loeb and 35 Years of New Hampshire.”
Tomasko made the comment after seeing a family picture of Loeb’s late mother with a stern expression on her face.
“She said, ‘It makes you wonder, doesn’t it?’” Gfroerer said. “When I said, ‘Wonder what?,’ she said, ‘It makes you wonder how far back the abuse goes. Well, I was abused by my father, and you wonder if he was abused by his parents.’”
Although Tomasko gave him permission to include the information in his piece, Gfroerer decided not to.
“This would have obliterated every story we thought was relevant at the time,” he said. “This was one of the most difficult ethical dilemmas of my career.”
Tomasko’s son, Cody DuBuc, vividly recalled learning of the abuse the same day she had the long interview with Gfroerer.
“That evening when she arrived home, she pulled into the driveway and sat in her car for an hour, alone. When she finally came into the house, it was obvious that she was very upset and disturbed,” DuBuc said.
“Later that night she told me that her father used to sexually abuse her when she was a child.”
Biographer hit stone wall
Gfroerer said he mentioned this episode to McQuaid at a function in December 2019.
“John approached me at that dinner, and my jaw dropped,” said McQuaid, who was working on the Loeb book at the time.
“I was in a tough position because Edie had long since died, as had Loeb. I did attempt to verify this and met with a stone wall wherever I went.”
As publisher of the Union Leader from 1946 to 1981, Loeb used his arch-conservative editorials on national and state affairs to elevate the Union Leader’s national profile.
Loeb, himself a prominent political figure, could be merciless in attacking his adversaries, but he also was known for being deeply loyal to friends and, at times, personally generous to the unfortunate.
To call him an enigma would be “an understatement,” his stepdaughter said.
“He often befriended and did favors for people from whom he had nothing to gain. All that is in stark contrast to his ability to attack people viciously and publicly, the cruelty that emerged in the privacy of his home and his sexual abuse of children,” Scagliotti recalled.
According to McQuaid, an exhaustive FBI file on Loeb contained nothing about Loeb being a pedophile.
Book detailed infidelity
McQuaid’s book did go into detail about Loeb’s long history of extramarital infidelity.
“As for his own family values, he had numerous affairs, was married three times, was twice charged (and once arrested) for adultery and was disinherited by his mother. He had virtually no communication with his first-born daughter,” McQuaid wrote in the book.
McQuaid said he wished he had been able to confirm the story.
“I tend to believe Nackey Scagliotti,” McQuaid said. “I wish she had come forward a lot sooner than when she had gone through the book. People who go through this, they are on their own clock, and sometimes they keep it buried for a long time.”
Scagliotti said McQuaid spoke with her while working on the book, but she didn’t bring it up.
She said she thought McQuaid was working on the latest tale about Loeb’s political and media power and didn’t plan to write about his dirty laundry.
“I feel badly about that in a way,” she said.
Reactions expected to vary
Former New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner said Gfroerer told him the story some years ago. The two have worked together on many projects about New Hampshire history.
“I always kind of felt this was one of those stories that never was going to be told,” Gardner said in an interview with the Union Leader.
“There will be a big reaction to this, no doubt about it. Those who revere Loeb won’t believe it. Those who hate him will wonder why it’s taken so long for this to surface.”
Gardner said the aura of mystery around Loeb’s private life adds intrigue to the story.
“This isn’t somebody who grew up in New Hampshire. Anyone who observed Loeb knows there was so much about his life outside the Union Leader that wasn’t widely known,” Gardner said.
Abuse ended with move
Even before her mother married Loeb, Scagliotti said, he frequently tickled her, which she later associated with him working up to molesting her.
“During these tickling sessions, he often grabbed my crotch, squeezing and rubbing,” Scagliotti said. “I had clothes on when this happened, and Bill wasn’t able to touch my bare skin. I did not understand what that was all about, just that it made me feel uncomfortable.”
Scagliotti said that when abuse began about a year later, she didn’t realize Loeb was engaging in sex acts with her.
“At that age, I had absolutely no context for understanding what sexual contact meant,” she said.
“I viewed it as some kind of torment, but I don’t know if I viewed it was something sexual.”
While the abuse was going on, Scagliotti recalled, she was always “frightened and tired.”
“The abuse took place after my mother had gone to bed, and I generally stayed awake until I heard my stepfather walk down the hall and close the door to their bedroom. I recall sometimes staying awake late at night and having trouble getting up in the mornings,” she said.
“I didn’t ever make a sound during the abuse. As a matter of fact, I didn’t have much to say at other times. ‘Children are to be seen, not heard,’ was one of the family rules, and … the rule was rigidly enforced.”
Scagliotti said Loeb’s abuse of her stopped after her bedroom was moved to the basement in the Nevada house and she asked for a lock on the inside of the door.
“The bedroom was connected to the garage. I told my mother and stepfather that I was afraid of robbers,” she said.
“I don’t know if they realized I had another reason, but they agreed to the lock, and I felt much safer when I moved down there and was able to lock my door at night,” she said.
Years after, half-sisters talked
Scagliotti said she always assumed she was abused because Loeb wasn’t her father. She described a very difficult childhood with a stepfather who never addressed her by name, instead using a “nickname that wasn’t pleasant.”
She was shocked to learn in her early 40s that Loeb had molested his own daughter. The two women first spoke about it while Tomasko was separated from her husband and staying with Scagliotti.
While Scagliotti said she always “hated the man,” she had maintained contact as an adult for fear of losing access to her mother, the late Nackey Loeb, who succeeded her husband as Union Leader publisher, and her half-sister, Edie.
Scagliotti declined to discuss the extent to which she thought her mother, who died in 2000, knew what went on.
“To even begin to understand how an otherwise strong woman can become helpless in some situations entails a long and complicated process of piecing together her history.”
Son learned much later
During her taped interview with Gfroerer, Tomasko talked about how difficult life could be while growing up in Loeb’s home.
“I’m pretty realistic about my dad. He was very loving as a father in a lot of ways, but he was also a lousy father in a lot of ways,” Tomasko said.
Later, she said, “Thank God he is not around so I don’t have to tell him (that).”
DuBuc said late in her life, Tomasko confided to him about the first time Loeb assaulted her.
“She told me that she was taking a bath one evening before bed. Bill came into the bathroom and had her stand up so he could ‘wash her properly,’ ” DuBuc recalled.
“He touched her continuously in her private area.”
DuBuc said much of the abuse over the next year took place “in the bathtub or bathroom.” Other times it happened in her bedroom in the middle of the night, he recalled his mother saying.
Until her death, Tomasko never took a bath without locking the door, DuBuc said.
Threats ensured silence
Gfroerer said that near the end of his interview with Tomasko, he asked whether she had a “personal memory” of her father that kept coming back to her.
“Do I have to say?” she answered.
As adults, both women saw therapists to help them deal with the trauma, Scagliotti said.
DuBuc said he knows that later in life his mother told several associates about the abuse.
Scagliotti said that she has a vivid memory, while the sexual abuse was going on, of Loeb threatening her never to speak in public about the “family business.”
“If you ever talk to anybody about family business, you will wind up like Bobby’s kittens,” Loeb said, according to Scagliotti.
Scagliotti had a cat named Bobby that the family thought was a male, until it became pregnant.
The cat apparently had mated with a bobcat, she said, and the newborn kittens had tufted ears and were very aggressive.
“Bobby’s kittens ended up being put in a gunny sack and drowned ,” Scagliotti said.
“I decided then and there that I was not going to talk to anybody about what happened behind these walls.”