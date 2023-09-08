Inspiring story marks Suicide Prevention Week
Karen Prive of Franklin courageously tells her own story of conquering decades of suicidal thoughts frankled by posters that mark Suicide Prevention Week and a new public awareness campaign from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

CONCORD — Karen Prive of Franklin said she had suicidal thoughts since she was age 6 and it took a network of volunteers and first responders to help her silence the voices and even inanimate objects that urged she kill herself.

“There is no doubt in my mind that calling New Hampshire Rapid Response saved my life,” Prive said during a news conference to mark Suicide Prevention Week, which starts Sunday.