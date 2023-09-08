Karen Prive of Franklin courageously tells her own story of conquering decades of suicidal thoughts frankled by posters that mark Suicide Prevention Week and a new public awareness campaign from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
CONCORD — Karen Prive of Franklin said she had suicidal thoughts since she was age 6 and it took a network of volunteers and first responders to help her silence the voices and even inanimate objects that urged she kill herself.
“There is no doubt in my mind that calling New Hampshire Rapid Response saved my life,” Prive said during a news conference to mark Suicide Prevention Week, which starts Sunday.
Through medication, treatment and support, Prive said she had periods of stability with a long-term marriage to husband, Ed, an accounting degree and someone who had published poetry, essays and stories.
“Even with treatment I continued to struggle with depression, complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and suicidal thoughts,” Prive recalled.
She slipped even deeper in 2002 and her first “rescue” from Rapid Response put her in 48-hour treatment and sent her home with medication.
“Doctors increased the medication, which caused more tremors and over months instead of getting better, I instead got worse,” Prive said.
She began to hear voices and felt like people were trying to poison her.
“I thought I was beyond help; soon my husband was there too and we decided to call New Hampshire Rapid Response again in August 2002,” Prive said.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a proclamation commemorating the week, which notes suicide is the second leading cause of death for those ages 18-34 and ninth leading cause overall.
“You are just unstoppable,” Sununu told Prive as he hugged her after the event.
Sununu said the state has made strides — a 10-year mental health plan, higher Medicaid provider rates, a new Hampstead Hospital for troubled juveniles and the 2022 state law putting the suicide hotline on the back of every student ID.
“This is all about what can we do to help ensure the folks around us have access,” Sununu said. “We can throw all the money we want at this but if an individual doesn’t have access to the service when they desperately need it, success is likely not going to happen.”
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver said this week marks the kickoff of a new public awareness campaign from her agency, “Strong As Granite,” that advises citizens with problems to call or text Rapid Response at 833-710-6477.
“When people get well so do our communities,” Weaver said.
There is also the 988 national suicide and crisis lifeline along with 211, she said.
“A strong you, a stronger New Hampshire,” the campaign states on its new website.
Susan Stearns, executive director of the National Alliance for Mental Illness in New Hampshire, had walked the walk caring for her son.
“I come to this work first and foremost as a mom who sat by the bedside of young adult child after a suicide attempt,” Stearns said.
“I advocated for my son for many years through the mental health system. Like I often say, ‘this work chooses you.’”
Shamera Simpson with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and vice chair of the New Hampshire Suicide Prevention Council, hosted the ceremony.
NAMI-NH is hosting a webinar on suicide prevention Sept. 27.
The 20th Annual Suicide Prevention Conference is Nov. 2 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.