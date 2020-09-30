A documentary about the world’s only orchestra that was created by and for musicians living with mental illness will premiere on New Hampshire PBS tonight[Thursday, Oct. 1].
“Orchestrating Change” follows the joys and challenges experienced by members of the Me2/Orchestra. Five years in the making, the film airs at 8 p.m. on NH PBS, and again at 6 p.m. on Sunday on NH Explore.
“It’s been quite a journey,” said Caroline Whiddon, executive director of the orchestra. She got to see an early version of the film screened at a festival last year. “To be with an audience and hear them laugh when it’s funny, and cry when it’s sad, was just really, really touching,” she said.
Whiddon and her husband, Ronald Braunstein, who has conducted orchestras around the world, started the first Me2/Orchestra in Burlington, Vt., in 2011. (Its name predates the viral hashtag that became a social movement for sexual abuse survivors.) Publicity materials for the film say Braunstein’s career “was shattered when his own diagnosis of bipolar disorder was made public.”
They started a second orchestra three years later in Boston, where they now live, and a third last year in Manchester.
Asked what viewers can expect from “Orchestrating Change,” Whiddon said the documentary is “a great combination of both music and mental health stories.”
“The film doesn’t gloss over the fact that mental illness is messy and difficult,” she said. “I’m so proud of our musicians who allowed themselves to be vulnerable, to be followed and filmed, and to be open about sharing their stories. It’s not all pretty.”
For these musicians, no matter what struggles they encounter in their lives, the orchestra “is the place people can always come back to,” Whiddon said.
Since the pandemic hit, the orchestras have been unable to perform live. But Whiddon said members have kept in touch with weekly video conversations.
And a small group of strings-only musicians from the Boston group has been meeting on Sunday afternoons in a member’s backyard to play — “socially distanced and masked,” she said. It’s too risky to include wind and brass players, she said.
The Manchester group, which has about 10 members, has not yet performed live because of the pandemic, Whiddon said. Rehearsals have been on hold but she stays in touch with the musicians via weekly Zoom meetings.
The isolation caused by the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and particularly for many who have been diagnosed with mental illnesses, Whiddon said. “We are definitely hearing from people who are struggling,” she said.
But those weekly video gatherings have given members the chance to get to know each other more deeply over the past several months, Whiddon said. “We hear from many of our members they’re just so glad to see a screenful of friendly and supportive people, where they can be really honest about how they’re feeling and talk about the fact that they’re struggling,” she said.
The Me2/Orchestra was supposed to give one of the keynote presentations at a national psychiatric conference this year, but the health crisis changed those plans, too. Instead, Whiddon said, some of the orchestra members recorded some short musical pieces and brief talks about their experiences with mental illness. Then, she, Braunstein and a few of the musicians fielded questions during a virtual panel discussion.
“It wasn’t what we had expected or hoped for, but it ended up being pretty meaningful,” she said.
For more, to to orchestratingchangethefilm.com.