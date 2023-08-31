Sununu, other state officials celebrate groundbreaking of forensic psych hospital
Gov. Chris Sununu, center, flanked by state and construction executives, kicked off groundbreaking ceremonies Thursday for a $42 million forensic psychiatric hospital to be built on property next to the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and top state officials broke ground Thursday on a landmark project -- building a more humane residence for the mentally ill considered too dangerous to stay at New Hampshire Hospital (NHH) in Concord.

PC Construction Co. of South Burlington, Vermont, will spend the next two years building a $42 million secure psychiatric forensic hospital with 24 beds on land adjacent to the NHH complex off Pleasant Street.