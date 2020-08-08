Ten Strafford County Sheriff’s deputies were laid off last week because of a COVID-19-related drop in jury trials and hearings requiring prisoner transport.
Sheriff David Dubois said the layoffs include nine full-time employees and one part-time employee. Their last day of employment will be Aug. 22.
Besides fewer arrests by police, the number of ICE and U.S. Marshals detainees in need of transport has decreased.
Strafford County House of Corrections, which can hold 495 prisoners, has contracts with both agencies.
Initially, the sheriff’s office responded to the workload reduction by reducing all deputies’ hours by 40%. That isn’t working, Dubois said.
After the layoff, the remaining deputies will resume working full-time.
Dubois, who has been in law enforcement for 38 years and is not seeking reelection this year, said the personnel decision was difficult.
“This has been one of the most heart-wrenching decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Dubois said.
Dubois said the public will not see a reduction in services.
The office now has 32 full-time and seven part-time employees, including dispatchers and secretaries, Dubois said.
George Maglaras, chair of the Strafford County Commissioners, said the office took advantage of a federal shared work program, which delayed the need for layoffs, but when the workload didn’t pick up, they had to make a tough decision.
“Transporting just kept going down and down and down due to concerns about COVID,” Maglaras said.
Maglaras said organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union have fought to stop the transportion of inmates.
The ACLU also fought for the release of all ICE detainees at the local jail over concerns about exposure to COVID-19. Officials at the jail said in May that an employee and two ICE detainees tested positive for the virus.
Following a federal class action lawsuit, a federal judge in Concord ruled on May 14 that ICE civil immigration detainees at Strafford County House of Corrections are entitled to bail hearings if they are medically vulnerable.
Maglaras said 150 cases are ready to go to trial at Strafford County Superior Court. Once they do, and the need for transport picks back up, some deputies could be rehired.