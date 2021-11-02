Streets around the SNHU Arena in Manchester will be closed on Wednesday for the celebration of life services for New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill.
Elm Street will be closed from Auburn Street to Lake Avenue. The closures will start at 7 a.m. and will last most of the morning.
Other streets will be closed intermittently starting around 10 a.m.
Parking on city streets, with the exception of those closed as a result of this event, will be open to the public. Most of the downtown parking is metered parking. There are no designated lots or specified parking areas for this event. The local parking garages are expected to be operating as they normally do. There are parking garages at the Doubletree Hotel and Vine Street.
The service, which starts at 11 a.m., is open to the public. Members of the public are asked to use the Elm Street main entrance doors on the left and arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Sherrill, 44, was killed shortly after midnight last Thursday when a northbound tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 stuck his state police cruiser. Sherrill was on an overnight traffic detail when the crash happened.
The celebration will be carried live on WMUR, officials said.
A private burial will follow for family only and will not be open to the public.