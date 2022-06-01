KEENE – Keene Mayor George Hansel officially announced his run for Congress at a campaign event at Modestman Brewing on Main Street Tuesday night.
In attendance was Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who endorsed Hansel for the seat, which is held by Democrat Annie Kuster.
“With the right candidates, Republicans will win both Congressional districts this year. Mayor George Hansel is the best person to defeat Annie Kuster and bring new principled leadership to Washington. Proud to endorse George in this campaign. He’ll be a strong fighter for NH!” Sununu said in an endorsement statement released by his spokesperson Wednesday.
The addition of Hansel to an already strong Republican primary will make the race interesting, Jerry Sickels, vice chairman of the Keene City GOP Committee, said Wednesday.
Also running in the primary, hoping to face Kuster in the general election, are Bob Burns, known for his work with the 2016 Trump campaign, and Lily Tang Williams, known for her compelling personal story as someone who fled communist China as a young woman, Sickels said.
Burns is well known in the state party, having run before, and Williams has a “very compelling personal story and is an interesting speaker,” Sickels said.
“Now you’re talking about a Republican mayor who has been elected twice in a Democrat stronghold — that makes for an interesting race,” he said. “I think George is an excellent candidate. I think he’ll shake up this race and I think that Rep. Kuster is vulnerable and perhaps someone like George can exploit that. … A poll about a month ago had her losing by 2 percentage points to a generic Republican.”
Hansel has been on the Keene City Council since 2016 and has been mayor since 2020. He owns and runs Filtrine Manufacturing Company in Keene.
“After many years serving on community boards, George was elected to be the 49th Mayor of the City of Keene, New Hampshire in 2019. He’s currently serving in his second term after being re-elected with 91% of the vote,” according to his website.
“George was raised in Derry, went to high school in Plymouth, and eventually settled in Keene. He lives near downtown with his partner Maggie.”