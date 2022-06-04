Between rising rents and grocery bills, an unpredictable stock market and fresh pain with every trip to the gas pump, it’s hard to feel economically secure and optimistic, even as unemployment remains at record lows.
In a survey released last week, New Hampshire residents — especially low- and middle-income Granite Staters — reported feeling worse off than they did a year ago and predicted things will only be worse in another year.
Almost one in three respondents to the BIA Report on Consumer Confidence, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, said they thought things would get worse for businesses in New Hampshire over the next year. About half expect a mixed bag.
Just 17% think the next year will bring good times — the lowest level recorded in the survey since 2009, in the depths of the Great Recession.
“The current national economic conditions, particularly the effects of inflation and record-high gas prices, are taking a severe toll on consumer confidence in New Hampshire,” said Business & Industry Association President Michael Skelton, in a statement released with the survey.
Skelton said he was counting on a strong tourist season to help New Hampshire businesses through the summer and fall. The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development is predicting a record number of summer visitors, particularly with the Canadian border fully reopened this summer.
But Granite Staters responding to the survey did not share that optimism. Respondents said their own household finances were getting worse, with 48% telling pollsters their own financial situation was worse than a year ago.
Almost two-thirds of people with household incomes below $75,000 a year said their own finances were worse off now than a year ago, while 43% of those with incomes above $75,000 said they were worse off.
This time last year, families making under $75,000 were just weeks away from receiving payments from the expanded child tax credit that was part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021, and Americans had seen $1,400 stimulus checks deposited into their bank accounts just a few weeks earlier, also thanks to the federal legislation.
Outlook varies by political party identification, the survey found. Almost three-quarters of Republican respondents said they anticipated widespread unemployment and even depression over the next five years, while just 16% of Democrats held those expectations.
College graduates and those with graduate degrees are less likely to believe the economic pain will be long-lasting, the survey found.
Uncertainly breeds pullbacks
“Right now, there’s just so much uncertainty going on in the economy,” said Bruce Elms-lie, economics professor and department chair at the University of New Hampshire.
“When uncertainty increases, people will start to pull back on purchases,” he said. People may be worried about losing jobs and being able to pay for housing and other essentials — so they may decide not to buy a new car or washing machine.
“That uncertainty can be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Elmslie said. “As the consumer goes, so goes the economy, and as confidence falls, then purchases fall.”
Fewer purchases mean companies have less money coming in — and lower revenue can push business owners to make tough choices, like cutting employees’ hours or laying people off.
Consumer confidence has been dropping for the past year, Elmslie said.
People understand the unemployment rate is very low, Elmslie said, but are seeing the effects of inflation — and may be worried about what steps the Federal Reserve will take to bring down inflation.
“The Fed has never been able to reduce inflation by four points or more without causing a recession,” Elmslie said.
That said, Elmslie noted that the people running the Federal Reserve are more of the “dovish” tendency, more inclined toward monetary policies that will prioritize full employment even if those policies keep inflation somewhat higher.
Elsmlie said he watches consumer confidence indexes but also keeps an eye on indexes that show the confidence of CEOs and business owners — and those indexes are not looking good.
More survey respondents said they thought it was a bad time to buy a big-ticket item.
Yes, prices are high now, but Elmslie said consumers may want to ask themselves if prices will be higher down the road as they consider the timing of big purchases.
“That’s part of the Catch-22” for consumers, he said. Confidence is down, and people may be more inclined to save for the rainy days that seem to be ahead.
But on the other hand, Elmslie said, prices seem likely to keep going up.