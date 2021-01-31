A video of Pinkerton Academy Headmaster Tim Powers in a spacesuit reenacting Pinkerton alumnus Alan Shepard hitting a golf ball on the moon in 1971 will tee up a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Shepard’s Apollo 14 mission.
The video will be posted today to the school’s social media accounts.
While Shepard’s biggest claim to fame is being the first American astronaut launched into space in 1961, the Derry native also commanded NASA’s eighth crewed mission to the moon 10 years later.
Apollo 14 launched on Jan. 31, 1971. Shepard and crewmate Edgar Mitchell landed on the lunar surface on Feb. 5, and Shepard, Mitchell and command module pilot Stuart Roosa returned to earth with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 9.
Famously, while on the moon, Shepard hit two golf balls he brought with him.
Pinkerton, from which Shepard graduated in 1940, partnered with the town, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord and the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry to host virtual events and workshops, design a driving tour and post videos to mark the anniversary.
Meagan Sojka, Pinkerton’s alumni relations coordinator, said someone at the school came up with the idea last summer for the celebration, which runs through Feb. 9.
“At Pinkerton Academy we are proud of our rich history, including the accomplishments of alumni like Alan Shepard,” Powers said in a statement last week. “The events marking the Apollo 14 mission celebrate one of the remarkable achievements of his career.”
Another video, to be posted on Wednesday, will showcase Shepard’s time at Pinkerton and his subsequent return visits.
“He was actually one of the commencement speakers at graduation in 1980. He came back when our Shepard building was named after him,” Sojka said.
The Discovery Center has put together a self-guided driving tour, which will include a number of Derry landmarks, including Pinkerton Academy, the Alan B. Shepard Post Office, the Shepard Conservation Area and the Shepard family memorial at Forest Hill Cemetery. The tour takes explorers to other parts of the state like Warren, where an old Redstone rocket — an Army surplus version of the booster that launched Shepard into the history books — stands on the town common.
“They have designed a map of all the places in the area that have connections with Alan Shepard,” Sojka said. “You drive on your own, you check off the places that you’ve been, and, if you want to, take a selfie ... in front of it.”
On Feb. 2, the school will host a Zoom event, free and available to the public, of 14 trivia questions about Shepard, and a story circle on Feb. 9, at which people can share memories and stories about Shepard.
The Discovery Center will host an array of remote workshops, such as “cooking in space,” “gravity and dance,” and “rocket building.” There will also be a social media competition with prizes for the best reenactment of Shepard’s lunar golf swing.
On Feb. 6, there will be a “community rocket launch” where folks can launch their own home-made rockets on the same countdown through social media. And on Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m., there will be a livestream space-themed singalong for young children.