Pope and Ground Zero candle

Pope Benedict XVI prays before lighting a candle for peace at Ground Zero in New York on April 20, 2008. The candle was specially made for the event by Marklin Candles of Contoocook.

It was a striking image: The white-haired pontiff, clad in simple white garments, kneeling in prayer at Ground Zero before a liturgical candle bearing his coat of arms.

On Thursday, that pope, Benedict XVI, was to be laid to rest after a funeral Mass officiated by his successor, Pope Francis, at the Vatican.

Martin Marklin
Martin Marklin and his wife Christine have made candles for three popes:  John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis. Marklin is also a beekeeper.
Beekeeper and candlemaker Martin Marklin
