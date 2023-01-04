It was a striking image: The white-haired pontiff, clad in simple white garments, kneeling in prayer at Ground Zero before a liturgical candle bearing his coat of arms.
On Thursday, that pope, Benedict XVI, was to be laid to rest after a funeral Mass officiated by his successor, Pope Francis, at the Vatican.
The candle in the iconic 2008 photograph was created at Marklin Candle in Contoocook, which makes handcrafted beeswax liturgical candles for churches around the world.
Martin and Christine Marklin have made candles for three popes: John Paul II, Benedict and Francis.
“I’m a candlemaker to a saint,” Martin Marklin said in an interview earlier this week. John Paul II was canonized by the Roman Catholic Church in 2014.
Quite a legacy for a small business from a small town in a small state.
It began in 1995 when Pope John Paul II was making a papal visit to the United States. Marklin, who studied at Notre Dame and the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, was asked to create a candle bearing the pontiff’s coat of arms for a papal Mass in New Jersey.
The success of that first papal candle, fashioned with carved designs filled with molten colored wax, elevated Marklin Candle to the highest levels of the Catholic Church.
New York moments
When Pope Benedict made his first and only visit to the states in 2008, the Marklins again were called upon to fashion a liturgical candle for a papal Mass at Yankee Stadium.
But about a month before the visit, they received a second request. The pope also was planning to visit Ground Zero in New York City, Marklin was told. “He was going to kneel, say a prayer for peace, light a candle and meet with the families of some of the victims,” he said.
Could Marklin make a candle for that event as well? Of course, he replied. And there was something else: “He wants to light the candle himself.”
“Usually, when you make candles for the pope, they’re lit and he just shows up,” Marklin said. “This was a big thing, to make a candle that the pope himself was going to light.”
They also had to make two identical candles: “When you do something for the pope, you have to have a backup. What happens if the candle breaks?” he said.
There were some nervous moments along the way -- the primary candle accidentally got left behind in a FedEx cargo plane en route to New York City.
Marklin managed to reach “a really good Catholic” executive at FedEx and implored him to get the candle to Ground Zero. “I said, 'Your immortal soul is on the line unless you get this candle there,'” he recalled. “I put a little Catholic guilt on him.”
A lighter moment
Meanwhile, Marklin was coaching the church officials who were going to assist Pope Benedict in lighting the candle: “You can't light it with a Bic lighter. The pope is going to light this; he can’t reach in his pocket. You have to have a flame and he has to transfer it.”
A server was supposed to present a lit taper to the pope to light the papal candle.
As planned, Pope Benedict knelt, turned to his assistant -- and “there’s no flame to be had,” Marklin said. The taper had blown out.
The pope looked at a nearby monsignor -- who calmly reached into his pocket and pulled out a Bic lighter. “The pope puts his hand on it and they light the candle exactly as I had foretold what they should not do,” he said with a laugh.
Now, in the wake of Benedict's death, Marklin thinks about that historic moment, his candle and the pope in such a sacred place.
It feels like “a great validation of one’s craft as a liturgical artist," he said.
On a more personal level, he thinks about the pope kneeling to pray for peace. “And I think there is no greater prayer we could have these days than a prayer for peace,” he said.
The Marklins had carved the initials of their four children on the bottom of the pope's candle, he said. “Because if we are to have a world to pass on to our children and our children’s children, we need above all to pray for peace," he said.
“It’s a special moment. It brings a lot of memories back,” Marklin said. “I’m humbled and I’m hopeful that with the lighting of that candle, and the prayers for peace, that someday we will have peace in our land.”
Sacrifice for light
At their Contoocook shop, the Marklins sell smaller versions of the papal candles they have created, including candles for papal Masses during Pope Francis's 2015 visit to the U.S. The Benedict candle has been sold out, but they plan to make more now, with the pope’s death, Marklin said.
For Marklin, candle making is a vocation, intimately bound with his deep faith. It led him to become a beekeeper, raising bees for the gifts of beeswax and honey they provide.
“Candle making is a very noble profession,” Marklin said. "‘When you think about it, you’re creating things that need light, and we all want to bask in the light.”
“We all want to be children of the day and not of the night. We all want to be enlightened, and luminaries.”
He contemplates his contribution to church history with a humble spirit of which the original Francis would likely approve.
“While it is an honor, it’s something I accept with great humility,” Marklin said. “Because a candle is really not about itself. A candle is there for the sake of the flame, and it’s a sacrifice it gives of itself so that there might be light.”
A candle, he said, “does not make noise; it shines.”