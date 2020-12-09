More than 550 New Hampshire families have lost loved ones this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s largest daily newspapers plan to pay tribute to some of these individuals in a special feature we’re calling "Those We've Lost" to remember them for how they lived, not how they died.
If you have a family member you would like included in this feature, please share some details about who they were, what they loved, how you wish them to be remembered. Send the information to reporter Shawne Wickham at: swickham@unionleader.com. Please include a photo and the best way to contact you.