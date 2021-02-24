Tiger Woods is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing a lengthy surgery for severe leg and ankle injuries he suffered Tuesday morning in a single-car accident.
The chief medical officer and interim chief executive at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center detailed the extent of the injuries, saying that a rod, pins and screws were needed to stabilize Woods's injuries.
"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," Anish Mahajan said in a statement released early Wednesday by Woods's representatives. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."
A comminuted open fracture is one in which a bone breaks in multiple places, as opposed to a clean, simple fracture, and breaks through the skin. Multiple surgeries and infection are common risks associated with open fractures, also known as compound fractures, such as the injury suffered by quarterback Alex Smith of the Washington Football Team.
Woods's team added that the golfer is "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" after what it described as a "long" surgery.
"Surgically, they have to repair all those pieces, piece them all together and make sure it's stable," John Torres, an emergency room physician, said Wednesday on the "Today" show. "The concern [with an open fracture] there once it breaks through the skin, is that there's a high degree of the possibility of infection, not just to the skin, but to the bone itself and that's when you begin to have complications. So between those two things, he required a lot of surgery to get bone back to where it's supposed to be and stable."
Torres, who did not treat Woods and was speaking in general terms about the nature of Woods's injuries and surgery, said there would have been trauma to Woods's muscles and soft tissue and that required immediate attention.
"When it comes to ... leg injuries, this is one of the true emergencies," Torres said. "What happens is pressure starts building up because of swelling in that part of the leg and it builds up to such a high point that it cuts off circulation and causes nerve damage if it's not taken care of quickly. What surgeons do is they go in and release that pressure by opening up the muscle, exposing it to the outside so there's a way to relieve that pressure. That lets the circulation flow and the nerve not be damaged. That's the true emergency behind everything that's happened to Tiger."
Had that not been done, compartment syndrome could have developed and "the big worry is amputation. If he doesn't get that done quickly - by quickly, I mean within an hour or so - he could be looking at an amputation of that leg."
Because of the need for immediate attention, Woods likely was treated by orthopedic, vascular and trauma surgeons during his lengthy surgery, Jennifer Ashton, a physician and ABC medical correspondent, told "Good Morning America." Ashton said, "this is what falls under the umbrella of a major trauma."
Woods, who was rehabbing from his fifth back surgery, had been in the Los Angeles area for the Genesis Open, a golf tournament his foundation sponsors. He remained to shoot videos, joining Dwyane Wade and David Spade on Monday and scheduling more with quarterbacks Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
Woods had stayed at a resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of downtown Los Angeles, and was en route to Rolling Hills Country Club when he crashed while driving through a residential area. His car crossed a median on a hilly, curvy road at a place where a number of accidents had happened and rolled several hundred feet before settling on the driver's side of the 2021 Genesis SUV.
Woods was wearing a seat belt, which, according to deputy sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, "greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life."
Gonzalez was one of the first to arrive and found Woods conscious. Gonzalez said Wednesday morning on the "Today" show that Woods "seemed calm."
"I don't think he was aware of how gravely he was injured it at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline. It could have been shock. . . . I don't know if he had time to fully assess his injuries."
Gonzalez leaned in through the windshield to assess the condition of the trapped victim, whose identity he did not immediately know, and to keep him calm.
Gonzalez said that he asked, "'Can you tell me your first name?' He looked at me and said, 'Tiger.' It took me a half-second, but I saw his face and I thought, 'Oh, yeah, you're Tiger Woods.'"
Gonzalez said he decided to wait for rescue workers to arrive to remove the windshield and free Woods from the wreckage.
"He didn't seem like he was in distress, and he was able to kind of talk to me a little bit . . . I did consider pulling him out myself, but I decided that it would be better to wait for the fire department, since they have the specialized tools and training to remove people safely from vehicles like that."
