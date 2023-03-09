Jared Stottlar, 43, of Tilton, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with an intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense.
According to court documents and statements made in federal court in Concord, law enforcement learned that Stottlar was dealing in significant quantities of methamphetamine. Police searched and seized approximately 1.6 kilograms of methamphetamine and 11 firearms from Stottlar, including several that had been stolen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Law enforcement also recovered more than $100,000.
Stottlar was arrested on federal charges on June 9, 2020 and has been detained since.
“The defendant, armed with firearms, trafficked methamphetamine into our communities for profit,” U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young stated in a news release. “The sentence imposed today demonstrates that such criminal activity will not be tolerated and will result in more than a decade of incarceration. Working with our law enforcement partners, this office will continue to actively prosecute armed criminals who traffic dangerous drugs into our communities.”
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from police departments in Tilton, Franklin, and Sanbornton.