Jared Stottlar, 43, of Tilton, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with an intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents and statements made in federal court in Concord, law enforcement learned that Stottlar was dealing in significant quantities of methamphetamine.  Police searched and seized approximately 1.6 kilograms of methamphetamine and 11 firearms from Stottlar, including several that had been stolen, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Law enforcement also recovered more than $100,000.