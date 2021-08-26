Elisa Wilson’s family was supposed to be spending this week at Walt Disney World, but when the latest COVID-19 surge hit Florida, they made a last-minute change of plans and drove to Santa’s Village in Jefferson instead.
“The New Hampshire numbers are better,” Wilson said.
The Chatham, Mass., family’s Thursday visit was their first to an amusement park since the pandemic began.
With Wilson and husband vaccinated and their kids, Xavier, 11, and Adrian, 8, wearing masks inside, she said they felt comfortable attending the family-friendly White Mountains amusement park, where many of the attractions are outdoors, including the newly expanded water park.
After taking a big hit last year with the state limiting capacity to 25% through the end of August, attendance at Santa’s Village and other amusement parks has rebounded this year with more people looking to have fun.
Statista, a company that provides market and consumer data, reported that as of March of this year — when parks were preparing for their new season — 25% of people surveyed were “very excited” and 20% were “somewhat excited” about visiting an amusement park once the pandemic was under control and the economy reopened.
While New Hampshire has not placed restrictions on capacity this year, some parks have imposed their own limits to allow more room for social distancing.
A shortage of workers and some supplies also have forced parks to restrict the number of visitors.
“It doesn’t matter what your order is, whether it’s for foods, gifts, or even material for maintenance items, you don’t always get everything you ordered. It’s just not available,” said Jim Miller, the marketing director at Santa’s Village.
Capacity at the Christmas-themed park has ranged from 35% to 65% this year.
“It’s up substantially from 2020, but it’s not at the levels we were used to,” Miller said.
Limited schedules
Attendance also is up at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, which opened in May and has consistently been able to operate a five-day-a-week schedule, according to Chris Nicoli, the park’s brand manager.
Canobie plans to remain open on weekends through the end of October.
In 2020, Nicoli said, the park didn’t open until mid-July and was open three to four days a week through September.
“We have been excited to see demand has increased substantially compared to last year,” he said.
But while 2021 has been brighter, Canobie has struggled with some of the same challenges facing others in the tourism and hospitality industries.
“We have been able to accommodate demand by limiting our operating calendar and adjusting the park hours. We are fine-tuning on a regular basis to ensure we have the appropriate levels of staffing to put on the entertainment experience we are known for,” Nicoli said.
At the start of the pandemic, Canobie paused many of its construction projects until it had a better handle on things, but Nicoli said most of the projects have now been completed or are underway.
Those include the installation of a new queueing system for the Yankee Cannonball, a renovation of its antique carousel, construction of a new games building and some infrastructure improvements that regularly take place in the off-season.
“Going forward we will continue with a cautious approach. While the signs of improvement are evident across all business sectors, we will always take every opportunity to make critical timely adjustments to ensure that we remain flexible for whatever the future may bring,” Nicoli said.
Demand has been much higher this year at Story Land in Glen, which just announced plans to open on fall weekends through Oct. 11.
“Last year guests were very timid about participating in group-style activities even at reduced capacities, mask policies and frequent cleaning. This season, guests have been eager to visit and we are selling out most days,” said Lauren Hawkins, Story Land’s marketing director.
Because of staffing issues, Story Land has operated Friday through Tuesday throughout most of the summer.
Even with higher pay, retention bonuses and other initiatives, Hawkins said workers are hard to come by.
But she’s hopeful about next year.
“Based on this year, we expect next year to be even better and we hope to provide a seven-day operating schedule to better accommodate our guests,” Hawkins said.
‘So many variables’
Water Country in Portsmouth, which reopened in June and will close for the season on Monday, has been operating at full capacity with higher demand than last year.
“The actions we took earlier this season to increase wages and incentives for employees had a major impact and allowed us to expand our operating calendar a great deal from the initial, conservative plans we originally had developed before this season began,” said Water Country spokesman Lynsey Winters.
Winters said season pay for new employees increased to $17.25 an hour for some positions, a $4 to $5 increase. She said referral bonuses, complimentary season passes and other financial incentives helped increase the quantity and quality of applicants.
Santa’s Village usually winds down after summer but reopens on weekends in November and December to celebrate the Christmas season. It remained closed during the holidays last year, but Miller said he hopes the park is able to be open this year, though no decision has been made.
Looking ahead, Miller isn’t sure what to expect.
“There are so many variables that are beyond our control. Certainly right on through 2019 we had a very good handle on our business and we still have a very good handle on what it takes to make this operate a certain way.
“What we don’t know going forward is everything that has come with COVID and all of the tangents that COVID brought, from staffing challenges to supply chain issues and also the public health issues and what those mean going forward,” he said.
Calvin and Tara Dexter of Wakefield returned to Santa’s Village on Thursday with their three children for the first time since the pandemic hit.
“It’s nice to be back to normal,” Tara said.
“As close as normal can be,” her husband added.
Katy Young of Maynard, Mass., who visited with her 4-year-old daughter, Emmie, said she felt safe.
“And the best thing about it is, there are tons of smiles and everybody’s happy,” she said.