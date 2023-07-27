Tornado touches down near Keene By Irene Rotondo Mass Live Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A tornado touched down near Keene on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of severe weather possible east to Manchester and Bedford.At 2:58 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Roxbury, moving east at 30 mph dropping quarter-sized hail.The weather service warned of damaging flying debris and hail, and added that mobile homes would be damaged or destroyed from the weather.“To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW!” the weather service cautioned.By mid-afternoon, the tornado was on the move to Jeffrey and Harrisville. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Heloise: Counties offer mediation services NBA-LeBron James thanks fans for love after son's cardiac arrest Billionaire Leon Black faces lurid claim amid new flurry of Jeffrey Epstein developments Father captures video of synchronized whale breach during Cape Cod fishing trip REI at Market and Main set to open in October; housing plans still being reviewed +2 Trump lawyers told to expect indictment -NBC News Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two men arrested for lewd acts on Dorrs Pond Casino planned for former Sears at Pheasant Lane Mall Ayotte launches GOP run for governor Cold case Portsmouth murder solved after 41 years Driver in Sanbornton fatal crash charged with negligent homicide, DWI Derry man charged with child sexual assault Nashua man facing felonies after private sexual images posted online Weare man sentenced to eight years in beating death of homeless man in Manchester park Dover woman charged with selling cocaine to overdose victim Judge in RTK suit against city grants Nashua woman $63K in attorney fees Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage