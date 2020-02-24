Truck crash slows northbound traffic on I-93

CANTEBURY - One person was injured when a dump truck crashed and caught fire on Interstate 93 Monday morning, New Hampshire State Police said.
The northbound truck veered off the left side of the road just north of Exit 17 around 10:40 a.m. Monday, state police said in a release. The truck was hauling gravel at the time of the crash and ended up on its side.
One person was taken to Concord Hospital with injuries believed to be minor, according to the release.
State police closed two lanes of traffic as crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic was moving slowly through the breakdown lane, according to the release. Investigators were still trying to determined what caused the driver to crash, state police said.
State police asked anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Post at (603) 271-3636.