Former President Donald Trump suggested on Monday he would mount a 2024 presidential run as soon as next week, saying at a political rally in Ohio on Monday he would make a "big announcement" on Nov. 15.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump told supporters at a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance ahead of the midterm elections.