FRANCONIA -- Twenty years ago, the Old Man of the Mountain succumbed to millennia of weather and gravity. When he fell, he left an empty spot not only on Cannon Mountain, but in Granite Staters’ hearts.
Made up of five ledges that, from a certain point of view in Franconia Notch, resembled the profile of a man’s face, the Old Man fell unseen and unheard into the talus field below Cannon Mountain sometime in the early morning hours of May 3, 2003, a Saturday.
The Abenaki called the Old Man “Stone Face” and believed him to be the incarnation of Chief Pemigewasset. An inspiration for artists, poets and visitors from all over, the Old Man remains the New Hampshire state emblem, appearing on everything from state highway signs to souvenir shot glasses and sweatshirts.
The collapse of the Old Man, according to post mortems, was inevitable. It happened despite the best efforts of many people, foremost among them the late Niels Nielsen, a Department of Transportation employee who was its first official caretaker. He died in 2001.
On Wednesday afternoon, Nielsen’s son, David, and his wife Deb, who live in Gilmanton, laid flowers at Profiler Plaza, on the northern shore of Profile Lake, about 1,200 feet below where the Old Man once perched.
David, the former police chief in Belmont, often joined his father in the annual effort to extend the Old Man’s life by diverting storm water away and down and shoring up the ledges. Deb, a retired police officer, joined her husband and father-in-law on many of those maintenance trips and was the first woman to rappel down the Old Man’s face.
In 2002, the Nielsens placed Niels’ ashes in what then was the Old Man’s left eye.
Niels Nielsen called his work on the Profile “his labor of love,” said David. “It was a very spiritual place for him.”
The 20th anniversary of the Old Man’s demise was “’not any more poignant” than any previous anniversary, he said, “but it is different because it has been 20 years.”
“There’s a whole generation of people who haven’t seen the Old Man.”
There are, however, multiple efforts to keep the memory of the Old Man alive, including those of the all-volunteer, privately financed Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, which built Profiler Plaza.
On Wednesday — because of this spring’s bad early-May weather in Franconia Notch — the group held a virtual remembrance event as well as a small gathering at the White Mountains Visitor Center in nearby North Woodstock.
At the Visitor Center, Douglass Teschner of West Lebanon shared some thoughts about the Old Man before departing to climb Cannon Mountain. Teschner, 73, said hiking Cannon “is the ultimate.”
He was abroad when the Old Man fell and said his cellphone “blew up” with people telling him what happened.
Brian Fowler, a geologist and president of the Legacy Fund, said the same forces that created the Old Man some 12,000 years ago “also brought about its downfall.”
“The hard, pink rock called Conway granite,” was worn away by repeated cycles of water freezing in the cracks of the stones, which Fowler said caused the rock to fracture.
Next generation
Jim Alden, a member of the Legacy Fund’s board of directors, said the organization, with partners that include the White Mountain School and the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College, hopes to create a curriculum about the Old Man that can be used in schools statewide.
“We’ll keep it going,” he said, of the ongoing public conversation about the Old Man, “and eventually, we’ll bring on the next generation.”
Hoping to be in that generation, Lisa Hamilton Taylor has applied for a seat on the Legacy Fund’s board.
Her father, the late Dick Hamilton, who headed the White Mountains Attractions Association, was known for saluting the Old Man every night when he drove home through Franconia Notch. He called the Old Man “Boss.”
Her father’s love for the Old Man, said Hamilton Taylor, led her late mother Sandra, and her younger brothers Trevor and Scott, to call him “Old Man Number Two.”
“My dad was passionate about preserving the memory of the Old Man,” said Hamilton Taylor, who lives in Exeter. Had he been alive, her father “would have been here loud and proud,” she said.
“Even when his health was failing, my dad would drive down” to Profiler Plaza on the anniversary of the Old Man’s fall, Hamilton Taylor said, and talk to anyone who happened to come by.
She was confident that people will never forget the Old Man.
Matthew Maclay, a second-year graduate student in earth sciences at Dartmouth, said he has been studying weatherization of the rocks in Franconia Notch, which is being exacerbated by the changing climate.
“Cannon Cliff is still a very dynamic environment” which is why studying what is happening there may be helpful to predict what might happen elsewhere, he said.
Asked about the possibility that nature, which created the Old Man, could eventually shape his successor, Maclay said it was unlikely.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever see anything as spectacular as the Old Man,” he said.