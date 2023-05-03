Flowers for the Old Man
Buy Now

David and Deb Nielsen wrap flowers that they will lay at Profiler Plaza in Franconia Notch State Park on Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain. David Nielsen’s father, Niels, was the longtime caretaker of the Old Man.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

FRANCONIA -- Twenty years ago, the Old Man of the Mountain succumbed to millennia of weather and gravity. When he fell, he left an empty spot not only on Cannon Mountain, but in Granite Staters’ hearts.

Made up of five ledges that, from a certain point of view in Franconia Notch, resembled the profile of a man’s face, the Old Man fell unseen and unheard into the talus field below Cannon Mountain sometime in the early morning hours of May 3, 2003, a Saturday.