Two children from Bow were killed in a crash on Interstate 89 on Friday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. just south of Exit 2, according to state police.
Police have not identified the victims. However, in a statement posted on the Bow School District website, school superintendent Dean Cascadden identified them as Nicholas Ouellette, an 11th-grader, and Gavin Ouellette, a first-grader.
Tom Ouellette, who is the school resource officer for the district, was taken to the hospital after the fatal crash, according to Cascadden’s statement.
All co-curricular school activities in Bow were canceled for the day. “We will be sending all of our students home after school to be with their parents and guardians,” Cascadden said.
The school district is opening the football field at Bow High School from 4 to 7 p.m. “as a place for the town to gather, process this event and mourn,” the statement read.
“This is a tragedy that affects our whole SAU and we will come together as a community that cares for each other to help the Ouellette family, who have students in each of our Bow schools and all of our community members through this very difficult time,” Cascadden said.
Nicholas Ouellette is listed on the Bow High School football team roster. Friday night's home game against Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton was cancelled.
The southbound side of I-89 was closed for five and a half hours after the crash.