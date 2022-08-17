Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, Turkish President Erdogan and U.N. Secretary-General Guterre attend a meeting in Lviv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine Thursday.

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE via reuters

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he was gravely concerned by the situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power station after it came under shelling at the front lines in Ukraine.

Russia, which captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant soon after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, said it could shut down the facility — a move Kyiv said would increase the risk of a nuclear catastrophe.