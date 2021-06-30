Arthritis is the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States, but arthritis disproportionately affects people in the military service, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
In the general civilian population, the average rate of arthritis is 1 in 4, but in the military that increases to 1 in 3 or 34.7%.
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most frequent reason active-duty personnel are deemed unfit for duty.
A 10-year review of arthritis among active-duty personnel found OA rates to be 26% higher in the under-20 age group, compared with the same age group in the general population.
A study of post-traumatic OA caused by battlefield injuries found that arthritis was the most common unfitting condition, with 94.4% of cases attributed to combat injury.
Additionally, individuals over 40 years of age are twice as likely to develop arthritis after returning to civilian life.
Also, wounded service members often require costly lifelong care for this progressively degenerative condition. Service members injured by roadside bombs and other blasts are often diagnosed with the condition within two years of being injured, versus civilian injuries where onset of arthritis usually occurs 10 years later.
The Arthritis Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to addressing the needs of people living with arthritis.
For more information, visit www.arthritis.org