HAMPSTEAD -- The coronavirus pandemic forced retired Air Force Lt. Col. Howie Steadman to hold a virtual observance on Memorial Day, but he decided against a similar online approach for Veterans Day.
“It was not the real thing. I could have put a virtual together for this, but I thought it would mean more if we tried to pull it off in person,” he said after Wednesday’s ceremony held behind town hall.
Nearly 100 people attended the event, which Steadman said was held outside for the first time.
The socially distanced crowd scattered around the lawn and was larger than Steadman expected, but still smaller than the roughly 200 who typically attend when it’s held inside the middle school each year.
The observance usually features the patriotic music performed by the middle school band and chorus and the Air Force JROTC Color Guard from Pinkerton Academy, but they weren’t included this year because of the pandemic.
Many of the town’s youth still came to honor their local veterans.
They included Pinkerton freshman Trey Baker, 14, who originally planned to attend for the first time as a member of the JROTC.
“Maybe next year or probably the year after,” he said.
His brother Collin, 12, is a member of the chorus who had hoped to perform like he has in the past.
“Because of the corona thing it’s not the best that it could be, but it was good for what they could do,” Trey said.
The turnout pleased 20-year Navy veteran Tom Young.
“I think it’s something people need, especially with all the issues we have in the country now,” said the 84-year-old Young, who is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11254 in Hampstead and past commander of the U.S. Submarine Veterans Thresher Base.
Young and his wife, Shirley, were given a patriotic handmade quilt from a group known as Stitched With Love Hampstead to recognize their contributions to the veteran community.
Others were also recognized, including students who wrote essays about the meaning of patriotism as part of a contest.
Caroline McGaffigan, 13, is an eighth-grade student who took first place in the essay contest and read her essay during the ceremony.
“We as a community have to work together to make this country the best we can. You must be patriotic, you must take responsibility for your actions, you must defend everyone’s rights and you have to celebrate all citizens of America,” she said.
Reagan Bailey and Alex Tehan earned second and third place for their essays, respectively.