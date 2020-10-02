2020 Salute to Veterans

TO HONOR THOSE WHO SERVED, the New Hampshire Union Leader will commemorate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 with a special edition featuring photos submitted by readers.
"Salute to Veterans" will celebrate both veterans and active-duty military personnel.
Last year's inaugural edition, published for Independence Day, honored almost 300 veterans from the Granite State stretching as far back as the Civil War.
The Union Leader will accept submissions online ONLY. Mail or in-person submissions will not be accepted.
Follow the easy instructions to fill out the form and submit a photo. The deadline is Oct. 19.