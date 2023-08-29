FILE PHOTO: The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, on March 4, 2020.

 Nicholas Pfosi/REUTERS

3M has agreed to pay $6.01 billion to settle lawsuits by U.S. military veterans and service members who say they suffered hearing loss from using the company’s earplugs, the company and lawyers for the plaintiffs announced on Tuesday.