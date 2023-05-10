More than 40 veteran service organizations will gather June 2 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester to connect with families to help address pressing issues for veterans.
The Veterans Administration, state Department of Military Affairs and NH National Guard will headline attendance of service providers who hope to connect with veterans seeking assistance. The 3rd Annual NH Veterans Summit will also focus on better connect the service programs to boost collaboration and shared experiences.
“There’s a clear need within the veterans service community that we have to connect better in order to improve everyone’s understanding of the current state of play for NH’s veterans,” explains Phil Taub, co-founder of Swim With A Mission. “We need to create these opportunities to encourage service groups to work together in a more collaborative fashion and brainstorm ideas on how to get more Veterans to move to NH. In turn, that will improve services.”
Swim With A Mission, a nonprofit veterans fundraising organization, has partnered with the state of New Hampshire to help coordinate this effort.
SWAM’s goal is to leverage the summit to help the many community groups helping veterans to share information, best practices and referrals for families to strengthen efforts to benefit veterans in need.
The Summit will begin at 1 p.m. and will conclude when the New Hampshire Fisher Cats host their Military Appreciation Night Game starting at 6:35.
The Fisher Cats be donate 50% of all individual ticket sales as well as proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to SWAM to support our veterans.
For more information on Swim With A Mission (SWAM), go to www.swam.org.