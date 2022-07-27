Navy veteran Commander David J. Kenney served in the U.S. Navy for 40 years and since his retirement has dedicated his time to supporting fellow veterans.
Kenney, 67, was honored Friday with the annual Maurice L. McQuillen Award. The award, named for the founding editor of the Union Leader’s veterans page, has recognized outstanding service to veterans in New Hampshire for more than 40 years.
“For me, it’s always been a matter of service for life, which has been my mantra since I started,” Kenney said Friday during an interview before he accepted the award. “This is just a continuation of it. The ability to be able to help veterans one on one — that’s my satisfaction.”
Kenney entered the Navy in 1975. After completing Radioman “A” training, he was sent to the USS America in the Mediterranean, where he participated in the American evacuation in Beirut, Lebanon. He was also assigned to the USS Barry, the USS Miller and the British ship HMS Hermes.
In 1990, Kenney was commissioned as a surface warfare operations officer about the USS Constitution (Old Ironsides.) The Hooksett resident retired from the Navy in 2015.
“After I got off active duty, I went into the Reserves. I immediately got involved with a lot of veterans activities in those days. I was running road races to raise money,” he said. “But then when I got involved with the ROA (Reserve Officers Association), it was more of the national and the state level things. I was doing a lot of lobbying at the state level.”
In the 1990s, Kenney advocated for the creation of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, which began interring veterans in 1997.
And he continued to see other needs.
“I formed the New Hampshire Military Coalition in 1999, and that morphed into the State Veterans Advisory Committee in 2002. We just passed our 20th year this year,” he said.
Kenney currently serves as ombudsman for the Navy Operational Support Center in Londonderry. He and his colleagues are used to getting random requests.
“We get a lot of those phone calls from families when folks get deployed and they need help with things. We’re just there to do that for them. It’s really been part of our DNA,” he said.
He cited mental health services and housing among the greatest needs.
“We have a lot of need for the veterans who have PTSD, access to those services, even though it’s getting better,” he said. “Housing is always a challenge … That’s always a major concern for us, making sure veterans do not sleep on the street and find reasonable and affordable housing they can get into. And if they need help, they get the help that they need to get back on their feet.”
Maurice McQuillen died in 1981 at age 59. His daughters Maureen and Christine were on hand Friday to congratulate Kenney.
“The Commander Kenney application really stood out. Like my dad, he also had a very illustrious military career,” Maureen McQuillen told a small group gathered for a ceremony outside the Union Leader offices. “He also has done some things behind the scenes that folks don’t know about. And he’s also out in the spotlight advocating for veterans’ rights, for the final call for veterans – making sure there are honor guards that are trained and give the veterans a proper sendoff.”
Christine McQuillen also recognized Kenney’s wife, Pat.
“Knowing how active my father was in the veterans community and spent all of his spare time working on that kind of initiative for his whole life, I know you would not be able to do that, commander, without the support of your wife, Pat,” she said.