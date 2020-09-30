Forty-five soldiers from the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion are deploying for a year in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission along the Southwest border.
“They will be the eyes and ears for Customs and Border Protection,” NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities said in a statement. “The men and women of the task force have been preparing for this mission for the past year. They are well-led and well-trained. They are ready.”
Mikolaities was one of the speakers at Tuesday’s deployment ceremony at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke.
Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and its forward operational command, U.S. Army North, the 3643d BSB’s mission will be to provide detection and monitoring support along with rotational support for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Gov. Chris Sununu also spoke Tuesday, as did staff from the state’s congressional delegation. Due to COVID-19 protocols limiting attendance, the ceremony was not open to the public.
The Task Force West Sentinels, led by Lt. Col. Ken Kruger, will be based in southern California and provide command and control for four companies and a detachment totaling more than 500 Army National Guardsmen from Indiana, Kentucky, New York and Utah.
The task force will report first to Fort Bliss, Texas for additional training.