FRANKLIN – Jeep owners and enthusiasts are once again invited to take part in the 6th annual Jeepin’4Vets event, a family-friendly fundraiser for Veterans Count happening on Saturday, Aug. 19.
New this year, jeepers will depart at 10 a.m. from 27 Holy Cross Road in Franklin, the future site of Easterseals NH’s new housing, retreat and services center for the NH military community slated to open in late 2024.
“Jeepin’4Vets brings Jeep lovers together for a celebratory ride, all while raising critical funds for our veterans and military service members in need,” said Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals NH, VT & Farnum. “We’re very excited for the buildout of our new 15-acre campus in Franklin for veterans and thought making it the starting point for this event would be the perfect way to help raise awareness of what’s being done to support NH veterans.”
After convening in Franklin, drivers and their passengers will travel through the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen for a brief moment of silence. They’ll then pass by the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and finish their journey at Harley Jacks Burgers & Brews on Route 16 in Ossipee, where there will be food for sale, a scavenger hunt on the Armor Ditch trail system, music, raffles, Duck Duck Jeep, and more.
Ten special VIP Jeeps will fly military-themed flags on the way to Harley Jacks. As in years past, members of the New Hampshire State Police have volunteered to escort the procession.
All Jeepin’4Vets proceeds benefit Veterans Count, a program of Easterseals NH that provides critical and timely assistance to New Hampshire service members, veterans, and their families.