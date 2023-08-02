Jeepin'4Vets

A smiling couple in a Jeep with a United States Navy decal on the door is ready to roll out at last year’s Veterans Count Jeepin’4Vets event.

 Provided by Easterseals

FRANKLIN – Jeep owners and enthusiasts are once again invited to take part in the 6th annual Jeepin’4Vets event, a family-friendly fundraiser for Veterans Count happening on Saturday, Aug. 19.