Sgt. Amanda Kiley and Bonnie Montague

Sgt. Amanda Kiley and Bonnie Montague jump for joy during 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Brigade’s annual training at Fort Drum, New York, July 21. Kiley and Montague work together in the civilian sector at Community Partners, a communty mental health center. The unit’s field training was attended by civilian employers from New Hampshire who were flown to observe from Pease Air National Guard Base on a KC-46A refueler.

 Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston, NHNG Deputy State PAO

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Twenty-five employers got a rare and up-close view of what New Hampshire National Guardsmen do while away from their full-time civilian jobs on July 21.