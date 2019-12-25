PORTSMOUTH — The nonprofit Star Island Corporation is pleased to announce the winner of its seventh annual raffle, which gave U.S. veterans the chance to win an all-inclusive Star Island getaway during the summer of 2020.
The randomly selected winner is 32-year-old Travis Moss, who served for eight years in the Marines and the Army. He was honorably discharged a year ago and is currently working toward a degree in environmental science in Alaska.
Moss says he’s thrilled his name was selected in the drawing and he intends to bring his wife and two children to the Isles of Shoals this summer for the vacation.
“After leaving the military last year, I went straight back to college,” Moss said.
“One of my early assignments was a research project on whale migration. While researching, my reading took me on a major tangent, as it often does, and I ended up spending one night reading more about islands around New England than my research topic. Before I finally turned out the lights, I had fallen in love with Star Island from a distance and began regularly following events online. I imagined myself standing there apart from the world yet somehow more deeply connected than ever. I promised myself that I would someday take my family there. I am so grateful that the veterans’ raffle is enabling me to take the first step in what I hope will become a continuing journey to Star.”
For the last seven years, Star Island Corporation has sponsored the veterans’ raffle, an opportunity for vets to enjoy the free seven-night stay on the island with their immediate family. Boat transportation, meals, lodging and tipping are all included.
“We see this raffle as a way to show our appreciation to those who have sacrificed so much to serve our country,” said Joe Watts, Star Island’s CEO. “Offering a wonderful respite on our unique island off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine is a way to say thank you. We also feel that it’s important to include the winning veteran’s immediate family. A service member’s relatives feel the impact of duty and sacrifice heavily — we want to make sure our gratitude extends to them as well.”
Star Island is the second-largest of the nine Isles of Shoals located off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine. The island is owned and managed by Star Island Corporation.Star Island hosts weeklong conferences and programs focused on a wide variety of topics including ecology, history, spirituality and the arts. It also hosts intergenerational family camps. All are welcome to come for the day, spend the night or attend a conference. Star Island’s Oceanic Hotel has welcomed guests since the 1870s. Overnight guests at the Oceanic Hotel are welcome to participate as much or as little as they desire in scheduled island activities and programs.
More information is available at starisland.org.
