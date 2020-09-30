BITS AND PIECES about things that may or may not matter ...
Speaking of the word “matter,” which seems to appear in almost every media outlet in every subject matter (see!), allow me to add something.
Several years ago, a few of us old geezers (emphasis on “old”) somehow latched on to the subject of the oldest jokes that we could remember that could evoke a chuckle. As the session wore on, and a few rounds of foamy adult beverages were consumed, things got a little crazy, so we agreed to eliminate any submissions that could not be repeated in mixed company.
The eventual “winner” (from yours truly) follows. A wife is going out to the Red Arrow and says to her husband, “Would you like me to bring you anything?” He answers “Yeah, I’ll have a matta” to which she says “What’s a matta?” and he responds, “Nothing. What’s a matter with you?” (circa 1940-45) Now that’s old!
Manchester Veterans Day observances are scheduled for Wed., Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m., but most connected events are still awaiting approval of COVID-19 guidelines. Overall plans on the table include parade, participants, marchers, bands, viewers rules, Veterans Park activities, monument dedication, guest speakers and more. I have learned over these many years to trust the leadership of the various veterans organizations and committees to pull it off. More to follow in future columns.
Happy belated 113th birthday wishes to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America (VFW), one of our nation’s largest and most productive groups of veterans who still serve. While I am a proud member, I am not one of the originals.
It is never too early to think of Christmas shopping. I want to offer a suggestion that I recently took advantage of offered by the Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America (yes, I am a member of local chapter 1341).
The item in question is a reasonably priced calendar that awards cash prizes all 365 days of the year. How is that for a gift that keeps on giving! This same offer is made by a number of other veterans organizations and my wife has won several times over the years. I am not sure that I can legally plug these items in this column, so use your own judgment regarding these worthy charitable fundraisers.
Coming events include the annual dinner put on by Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post No. 2 in honor of all surviving past commanders of the organization. Always a great job done by the committee volunteers and I look forward to exchanging a few friendly zingers with my fellow post commanders.
Jutras Post 43 in West Manchester is reorganizing its American Legion Riders program and extends a welcome to any interested persons at the Boutwell Street quarters. Many American Legion posts throughout New Hampshire have active Riders groups and extend a similar invitation.
Honor Flight New England will present a program at the regular monthly general meeting at Henry J. Sweeney Post on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and members are urged to attend and bring any potential new members.
Happy High Holy Days to our Jewish veteran comrades!