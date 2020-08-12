HAPPY belated birthday No. 230 to the U.S. Coast Guard (Aug. 4), which is always ready to protect everyone who needs help no matter what or why.
Some of you may remember that due to a booking error, the Coast Guard flag and pole at Manchester Veterans Park was “unfunded” among the five service flags. It was brought to public attention in this column. To call it a success is an understatement, thanks to a number of donations of various amounts and a whopper from the New Hampshire State Division of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
My plan was to hold a dedication ceremony on the birthday, but all bets are off due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.
July 27 marked the anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, signed in 1953, and it also recognizes a New Hampshire man killed in action. Sadly missed and never forgotten, Cpl. Donald F. Van Berghe paid the highest price that day, within days of his 22nd birthday.
For you history buffs, World War I began in on July 28, 1914, and on Nov. 11, 1918, it “ended” in an armistice. I have always said that World War II unofficially began on Nov. 12, 1918. Chew on that for a while.
If you are a veteran and do not belong to a veterans organization, you are missing out on a lot of opportunities to continue serving your country and your community, not to mention the many benefits that you may be entitled to. Don’t know where to start? Contact any vet and he or she will point you in the right direction. I have used veterans services many times over the years and hate to think what life would be like without them.
I am sure that I do not have to remind the Vietnam vets that it all began on Aug. 7, 1964. Thank you.
Coming up: the anniversary of Japan’s surrender on Aug. 14, 1945.
But did you know that Aug. 14 is also Navajo Code Talkers recognition day?
