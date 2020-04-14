MANY questions, very few answers, plenty of ifs ands and duhs.
For whatever reasons, I am getting more than the usual number of requests for information on a variety of subjects, almost all of which are connected to the coronavirus pandemic, of course.
I am your man. As my long-suffering bride will attest, I may not always be right but I am never wrong.
First off, I would like to remind everyone that now more than ever is a time to contact a friend or relative who may be overlooked but not forgotten. A card or letter would certainly do the trick, but a familiar voice would be a wonderful gift that both the receiver AND the giver will enjoy. I am keeping up my end by making at least three calls a day and the rewards are enormous.
And to my most pleasant surprise, I am getting a few unexpected calls and e-mails myself! It’s a blast, man!
No, I do not know when the country will open up again, and while I consider myself an optimist, I confess that I lean slightly to later rather than sooner based on what I see and read along with a gut feeling.
The New Hampshire Korean War Veterans Association’s April meeting was postponed to mid June. All American Legion posts in New Hampshire are closed until June 1.
The Manchester Memorial Day Parade on May 25? Stay tuned. The annual Memorial Day morning ceremonies at the 25-plus sites throughout Manchester by combined members of the American Legion/VFW is still on pending future decisions.
All functions pertaining to the American Legion on every level are as follows as of Tuesday: the NH State Department convention in June, canceled. NH Boys State program, canceled. The NHALA Girls State program, canceled.
The National American Legion 2020 convention, canceled. 2020 American Legion regional and World Series baseball program, canceled. (all associated awards suspended).
If your veterans organization information was not included here, please contact them directly.
A special shout-out to the residents, caretakers and staff at the New Hampshire State Veterans Home at the Tilton Hilton. We are thinking of you! Today is the 96th birthday (and 1 day) of New Hampshire’s oldest living past department commander. Congratulations, Leo Belisle!
