As we transition from one themed month (Black History) to another (Irish American), let us not forget that “Visit-a-Vet” month should be observed each and EVERY month throughout the year! There are many great significant patriotic celebrations that truly honor our veterans, past and present, that we are all very familiar with and that are not necessary to be itemized here. However there is one that is woefully overlooked, albeit unintentionally, that is most important.
I refer to this as “Visit-a-Vet” and it has no time restraints and is appropriate, welcome and appreciated ANYTIME, 24/7/365. Not quite as simple as it may sound but not overcomplicated either. I shall hopefully explain so that even someone in an Iowa caucus can grasp it.
First and foremost, there is nothing that comes close to a personal encounter, period. Next in line would be a phone call. A familiar voice can be a great cheerer-upper during a tough time. Letters, cards, etc. are always welcome and can be enjoyed over again leisurely. So far, so good, right? Wrong!
I am old enough to remember when local hospitals published the names of patients admitted on a daily basis in the newspaper. (Yes, I AM that old and then some. I even remember walking to school. Now that’s old!) Under the present privacy guidelines, a facility such as a hospital, nursing home, rehab/assisted living venue or the like cannot give out patient/resident information without prior permission, usually in writing.
If you know of a veteran who would like to hear from comrades and friends please let them know that they should contact the organization that they belong to or any veterans’ post whether he or she holds membership or not. I am not aware of ANY group that would not welcome the opportunity to bring a little sunshine into the life of a brother or sister. It may take a little effort but the giver and recipient will both be rewarded!
Hey New Hampshire, wake up! We may be first in the nation at primary time but we are dead last in requiring a mandatory seat belt law to protect our most vulnerable younger citizens! Am I missing something here? We protect the vast number of “illegal” voters but finish at the bottom on the safety issue. Tsk, tsk.
On the subject of voting, can you believe that there is a move afoot to remove the words “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance that was added by President Eisenhower and the rest of the “Greatest Generation” who put their lives on the line to defeat the combined “Godless” forces in WWII? Who in Hades are the freaking idiots who put forth such an agenda, and, worse yet, where do the misfits who support them come from? First of all, we were founded as a nation with Christian beliefs but nowhere does it discourage the right to observe other religions. To me, “under God” can easily mean the God of your choice. I am free to follow whom I choose and every other citizen can do likewise. Next thing you know some other similar kooks will choose to kneel during the National Anthem or (gulp) disrespect Old Glory! Nah.
By the by, in case you missed it, “The Star Spangled Banner” officially turned 89 on March 3. (Darn, beat me by three months!)
Also Happy Birthday wishes to Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post #2 on its 100th!
March 1 was Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day and if you don’t know what that was all about you are not a regular reader of this column.