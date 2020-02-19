THINK POSITIVE!
Don’t look out of the window at the winter scene; pull down the shades and look ahead instead. In just a few weeks it is time to turn the clocks ahead (OK so you lose an hour of sleep; look at it as an excuse to sneak a nap). Now add a little less than two weeks to the equation and bingo! It’s spring. Feel better? I do.
Speaking of feeling better, I am so excited about the positive response to my request for mail for a comrade in distress and I hope the pieces of mail keep coming. I cannot think of a number that would be too many.
On a personal note I am most grateful to those who took the time to mention the column.
True patriot
I had the honor to be present and part of the ceremonies that paid final respects and tributes to a true super patriot and caring individual, Lionel LeBlanc. You always knew where he stood on any issue that involved fellow veterans and current military. He wore his heart on his sleeve and it was no accident that it was colored red, white and blue.
While the weather failed to cooperate it did not limit the number of attendees, including, but not limited to, local and state level American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Catholic War Veterans, NH Korean War Veterans, Liberty House, DAV, Patriot Guard, Legion Riders and the many Auxiliary and SAL members associated with the organizations.
I am sure that I left more than a few off the list but to include them all would require another page.
I smile as I picture him at his first meeting at the Eternal Post. We ALL miss you Comrade.
Fire vs. police
Battle of the Badges. Just in case you arrived here recently from another planet, it is the fantastic fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) that pits New Hampshire firefighters against their counterparts in the police profession in a furious, friendly fracas on the ice in this black-and-blue, no holds barred contest.
Regardless of which team scores the most goals, the real winners are the kids! And, of course, the fans.
This year’s event takes place on Friday, March 13 (yeah, I know) at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. Puck-off at 7 p.m.
What does this have to do with a veterans’ column?
Try this. Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post #2 has purchased a block of tickets in support of this effort and the tickets will be given away free by lottery to members at the general membership meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
All those in attendance with valid, updated membership will be given a raffle ticket and each winner will receive a pair of general admission tickets. Any who sign up to join the post prior to the meeting’s 7 p.m. start time will be eligible to receive a raffle ticket.
My views on state laws (voting, MVD, etc.) are ALWAYS veterans-connected. I admit that occasionally they may be a stretch but such is the freedom of the press. As my wife can attest,I may not always be right,but I am never wrong.