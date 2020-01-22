WELL, I did it! OK, OK, you did it! All right already, we did it!
The Coast Guard flag and pole at Manchester’s Veterans Park is a done deal.
Those of you who read this column on a regular basis know that due to an accounting error the Coast Guard edition of the five service flags and poles was unintentionally omitted and was left without a financial sponsor.
It is a long story but in a nutshell when the New Hampshire Veterans Council put the program together, the plan was to fund flags and poles for the five major military services and then offer them out for financial sponsorship to help defray costs and provide future maintenance expenses.
A great idea and an excellent permanent tribute to all who served in said branches.
I am part of several organizations that jumped at the chance at honoring our brothers and sisters who have served over the years and those who are presently protecting us worldwide.
The three organizations I am privileged to belong to voted unanimously to adopt a unit:
1) Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post #2 — Army
2) Catholic War Veterans 1341, Manchester — Navy
3) Veterans of Foreign Wars Queen City Memorial Post 8214 — Air Force
4) Marine Corps League (no, they wouldn’t have me as a member!) — Marine Corps
5) Ooops, the Coast Guard.
When the error was discovered I requested donations in this column to help rectify the omission; I was gratified at the individual responses but I fell considerably short of my goal.
I am excited to announce that due to a recent ultra generous check from the New Hampshire Department of Disabled American Veterans we have exceeded our objective!
I am now faced with the pleasant problem of more than enough COH (cash on hand).
Here is my brilliant solution.
Not one penny of the private individual donations has been spent to date; the money is in a special account so that a) if anyone wishes to have theirs returned, no problem, and b) I can hold a special dedication at a future date with better weather availability such as Armed Forces Day (May) or the Coast Guard birthday (August).
Hip hip hooray for Ray Goulet! Congrats to the 2019 Maurice L. McQuillen Award recipient from the 2018 recipient!
Veterans’ wake up call: There are so many of you out there who do not realize the benefits available to you and your family through your local veterans’ organizations and the VA. This is a great time to check them out with a no-obligation inquiry. Do it now. That’s an order!
RIP Billy Kotekas at a still-young 98!
I miss Gerry Holleran on the Honor Guard!
Thanks to all the well wishers. Very much appreciated.