VETERANS VOTE! At least the majority of those I talk with at various times and locations throughout the years in general terms and friendly discussions.
(I do not argue religion or politics as they never end up with either participant changing the other’s views, i.e. no winners.)
Healthy, intelligent give-and-take more often than not ends up with plenty of hard feelings to go around, especially if it takes place where adult beverages are present.
Nuff said.
On this same note it is difficult to avoid what is going on all around us; even if you turn off the tube there is little or no escape from the phone calls and doorbell rings to all of us here in the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation event, which actually means something.
(You don’t think that dog-and-pony show in the Midwest really counts ... or do you?)
BY NOW I’m sure that my readers (both of them) are on the edge of their seats to hear my political opinions and whom I am voting for, so your patience is being rewarded.
First let me tell you about a contest that I won back a few months ago.
The rules were that the person who could name the most candidates in the upcoming GS primary would receive seconds on coffee AND a huge chocolate chip muffin.
Winning entry: Larry, Curly, Moe, Mickey, Minnie, Stan, Oliver, Bud, Lou, Amos, Andy, Adlai, Mitt, Roseanne, Whoopee and Forrest.
Thinking back, it was a slam dunk! How many did you get?
OK, back to my personal choice.
At first I leaned heavily toward the guy who was going to give my bride and me $1,000 a month — and we sure could put it to good use — but then I did some research and realized he was going to use OUR dough. It changed things a bit.
Next I eliminated the genius who was going to cut “wasteful spending” on our military to fund “more important” projects; my hair bristled more than a little! (Are you listening, veterans and families?!)
When the pair of pretenders from our financially strapped neighbors to the south (deep in the heart of taxes) come up here to tell us how to run the country I can only say, “Look over your shoulder at the crowd that comes here to shop and play and the many that stay.”
How about our carpetbagger from our friends in the state to our left (not a play on words) who was a flop in his previous domicile, then ran and won on one platform, switched and turned his back on the ones who elected him, and now wants me to trust him to run my country? No chance.
As you may have guessed by now I am still evaluating my options, and even if I have a decision, do you really think I would tell you?
No way in Hades and neither should you.
That’s for the privacy of the voting booth.
Speak your piece there. I will. If you vote, you can gloat; if you abstain, don’t complain!
VOTE ON TUESDAY!
Godspeed, LeBlanc
Just received a phone call that the legendary Lionel LeBlanc has passed on to the permanent veterans’ home in the sky.
If anyone ever earned the title of “icon” it is this tireless supporter of any and all veterans’ causes.
Be sure to check out the obit of this super patriot.
Godspeed, comrade.
Mail call
I have been notified that a brother veteran is traveling down the road of no return; he is facing the final roll call with acceptance and dignity and has one thing on his bucket list that caught my attention.
Robert Dery is a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as a radar bombing and navigation specialist.
As he is now in hospice as he continues to lose ground in his courageous battle with cancer, he looks back with pride to his trip to Washington, D.C., on a 2018 Honor Flight New England trip. (Thank you, Joe and Sheila.)
Robert’s final requests include a desire to receive mail to pick up his spirits during this tough time.
Please join me and send along a note of thanks and encouragement to one of our deserving heroes.
Fellow veterans, fellow citizens and all interested parties are welcome to do so.
Let’s stuff the freaking mailbox! A/1c Robert Dery, 29 Stonegate Lane, Hampstead, NH 03841.Super Bowl opinions
1) The singing? of the two beautiful patriotic songs. These traditional songs should be presented with dignity and respect, not desecrated by screaming publicity seekers.
2) KC was the better team that day (I picked SF by 5). Happy for Reid. PM came through when needed but I feel bad for Jimmy G.
3) As bad as the opening numbers were, the halftime show outdid it by a mile! Disgusting, sickening, insulting are just a few of the printable words that come to mind. What the heck did any of it have to do with football? Hundreds of screaming half-dressed people spouting non-understandable lyrics to ear-shattering music is not my idea of sports entertainment! End of tirade. By the by, this is not to belittle the tremendous talent and energy of these people, just the venue. Am I showing my age? Yep, and I drank my last Pepsi!