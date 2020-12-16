MY SINCERE personal wishes for all the best of this season’s gifts of health, happiness and blessings to all!
Step 1 started Tuesday as I pecked away on my keyboard to share my excitement with you over the arrival of the initial COVID-19 vaccine shipment and distribution.
I have no idea where to even begin to thank the thousands involved in such an enormous and mind-boggling program, but a heartfelt “THANK YOU” anyway.
I cannot resist responding to a few comments and letters criticizing New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials as well as Commander Margaret LaBrecque for the very unfortunate situation at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton.
On Monday, the home reported its 35th death from COVID-19.
I could do a whole column on this subject alone and not come up with a negative regarding the Veterans Home. I have been part of numerous activities, events, programs and a variety of other visitations. Put them together and describe it in one word: First class. (OK, OK, two words.)
What is happening at present cannot be classified as anything short of a disaster, to be sure.
But to leap to the conclusion of incompetence is as insulting as it is misguided.
Political? Nah, not on a subject as non-political as that.
As the rest of our country was inundated with COVID-19 fatalities with special emphasis on nursing/group/retirement homes, no mention was made to my knowledge of the Veterans Home’s incredible record of zero deaths during the peak pandemic period of January to early November.
I am not a math major, so is that even considered a number? Nada? Zilch? Nil? Nein? (That last one is a curveball.)
I am in no way trying to make light of the situation and trust that an investigation will vindicate the fantastic staff of the facility, which many of the residents themselves refer to as the “Tilton Hilton.”
Stay safe.