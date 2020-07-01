HAPPY belated anniversary to the Pledge of Allegiance “to the flag of the United States of America” adopted officially on June 22, 1942. The words “under God “ were added during the Eisenhower administration 10 years later.
Note the word “of” in “The United States of America.” The United States is our country and the America referred to is one of three so-named continents. “Under God” allows one to worship the deity of their choice, i.e., freedom of religion.
June 22 is also the signing the G.I. Bill of Rights (1944) for which I will be forever grateful.
Question: Saturday is part of a long holiday weekend for most of us; what holiday is it? Fourth of July, of course! Right? If you say “yes,” you are wrong! The holiday is actually the celebration of the birth of the world’s greatest nation and is officially designated “Independence Day!” Gotcha? I sure hope not.
I am not usually a numbers cruncher but the latest figures on veterans organizations tell an interesting story. Here are updates provided by the American Legion on both local and international levels:
As of June 28, the fiscal year membership standings that include all 55 states and territories ranked by percent of quota shows the Philippines topping the list at 109.23%, edging Utah at 109.07% in second place! And you think EVERY member counts! Here is an eye opener for you: New Hampshire comes in at No. 10 among the United States (No. 12 internationally) at 95.23%, just inches behind California at 95%. Pretty darn good, I would say, thanks to the efforts of Legionnaires like Bill Roy! I repeat: Every member counts.
Quickies: The Legion post that holds the all-time New Hampshire single-year record of 1,582 now reports 270. The Manchester post holding the local record of 1,524 now lists 222. Gulp!
The largest post in the state today is 1,163 but still more than 200 shy of all time. Veterans, where are you? We need your help in keeping a strong voice in Washington, now more than ever!
.