By now, all American Legion posts should be aware that the national commander has canceled his April 10-14 New Hampshire tour and that includes the April 11 dinner in his honor at Henry J. Sweeney Post No. 2 in Manchester.
I was looking forward to meeting James “Bill” Oxford and discussing some things with him. In one of his letters, he reminded us of the new qualifications regarding veterans’ spouse eligibility and their spots in the overall Legion family.
Contact your local post for more information. Most veterans organizations have regulations unique to their charter. I belong to five veterans groups and the regulations for each group vary.
Another reason I wanted to meet the national commander was to talk about another of his letters promoting the recognition of fast-shrinking numbers of the “Greatest Generation.” Of special attention to us in New Hampshire is what I call the “Next Generation” — the Korean War survivors.
There are many ways that one can honor these heroes even during these times of social distancing. Cards and letters are a great way. My personal favorite is a phone call, as it lets me feel more intimate with the individuals and swap a memory or two. I set a goal of three calls per day.
OK, back to Oxford’s visit and the real reason I wanted to meet him: to finally encounter in person someone who had handwriting worse than mine!
A friend sent me an old video of Bill Gates addressing a Technology, Entertainment and Design (TED) group seminar. Gates opened by saying that while climate change and nuclear war are major threats to the world’s future, there was a far greater danger and possibly more imminent: a super virus that we are not prepared for. Gates stressed the need to produce and stockpile medical equipment and have training sessions for all responders and medical professionals.
I plugged in “billgatesspeech to TED” and bingo! Up popped all kinds of stuff on the event, which was held in ... in 2015. I kid you not. Try for yourself.
This was no secret behind-the-scenes gathering. This info was available to any and all.
Next question: Why didn’t someone, somewhere pick this up and run with it? Federal government? Too busy trying to figure out which end is up. Congress? Too busy planning the next junket? How to get reelected? Media? Pharmaceuticals?
Seems we all had our heads up our sleeves on this coronavirus. Plenty of blame to go around. Let’s all get together and fix it. Pray to the God of your choice to help us all through these trying times. If you have no God, I am willing to share mine with you.